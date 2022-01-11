Will STALKER 2 be the first of many postponements in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

According to an insider STALKER 2 it could be postponed for a few months. If this rumor is confirmed, the GSC Game World shooter will in fact be the first weight postponement of 2022 and to which unfortunately many others could follow over the next few months.

Postponements in the videogame market have always been on the agenda, mind you, and in a year full of releases like this it would be naive not to expect a certain number of productions to slip by a few months. However, if we look at the dynamics of the last two years, it is clear that the situation in the sector is different than in the past. Without going around too much, we are still in full pandemic and probably will not get out of it anytime soon. Cases are on the rise again due to the Omicron variant, and this situation affects us all, more or less, including the gaming industry. Digital-only events such as E3 2022, export tournaments with no live audience and, of course, game production times that expand. How much? It is difficult to make an estimate and each development house has its own story, but if we take the example of Final Fantasy 16, according to the words of Naoki Yoshida, Covid-19 has delayed the development of the game by half a year.

Of course, fortunately there have been farsighted development companies that have run for cover over time by drastically changing their work structure. One example among many is Bioware, which recently announced a switch to a hybrid model, which allows some developers to work from home. Yet these solutions, although they will surely pay off in the long run, took time to materialize and do not allow us to work at full capacity as before the pandemic.

The meaning of this article is not to “bring bad luck”, mind you, but simply to become aware of the fact that games do not grow on trees as if by magic, but are the result of the efforts of tens or hundreds of people (depending on the scope of the project). A complex assembly line, which also includes the contribution of external third-party studios, voice actors and locators of various nationalities as well as many other factors and which for obvious reasons is slowed down by Covid. We have seen the consequences in 2021 and unfortunately the same will happen in 2022 as well.

STALKER 2 will be postponed for a few months according to a leaker.

All the other dynamics that inevitably lead a publisher to announce the postponement of a game are added to the pandemic. Unforeseen technical problems that slow down the work, choices not very prudent from the upper floors, development times that from generation to generation get longer and so on and so forth. And, mind you, in these cases it is always better to postpone a project than to release it in the conditions of Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 2042.

Then of course there is also the “strategy” factor, with publishers who in some cases decide to postpone the release dates of their productions to avoid busy periods of the market or that are overshadowed by titles that are particularly awaited by the community and which inevitably receive more media attention.

Impossible to know for sure when this happens, because it’s not something a publisher would candidly admit. For example, who would ever want to be straddling the Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring releases? Certainly not Slocap, who even anticipated the promising Sifu from 22 to 8 February to get out of the way, without providing explanations on the matter, but the reasons are quite obvious. An obvious case, as much as anomalous (advances are a rare commodity in the videogame sector).

Similarly, despite not having certainty about it, Saints Row, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, all three previously scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, may have been postponed for not having to deal with games. the likes of Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7. By the way, ironically, the aforementioned titles have all been postponed. We could also add Arceus Pokémon Legends to the list of “bulky games” (although the Nintendo Switch market is a story unto itself) and the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which could revitalize sales of the CD Projekt RED game on consoles. .

In short, either for Covid-19, either for strategic choices, or for the classic problems that can arise in the development of video games, the writer expects a large number of postponements even in the course of 2022, as many if not more than those of the 2021.

Before we leave, we ask you a question. Doing all the spells, horns and superstitious rituals of the case, in your opinion which are the games planned for 2022 most at risk of being postponed?

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.