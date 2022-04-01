Will Steve Trevor Return in Wonder Woman 3?

Chris Pine Talks His Character’s Possible Return in Wonder Woman 3, Redirected by Patty Jenkins

In 2017, Patty Jenkins offered the world the first film of wonder-woman In solitary. Gal Gadot took on the title role and her character would make her way into the world of men alongside Steve Trevor. Chris Pine he took on the role of the World War I pilot who would fall in love with the Amazon half-goddess. Sadly, his love ended in tragedy when he sacrificed himself.

However, a mistaken wish caused the pilot to return in someone else’s body, though Diana I had to say goodbye to him one more time. Without a doubt, the return of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984 It was one of the most controversial decisions in the film, with many fans of the Amazon being upset by the way it was made. Now that a new film installment of the superheroine has been confirmed, the question of whether Steve Trevor will be in Wonder Woman 3 remains up in the air, although Chris Pine has something to say about it.

During a recent interview with USA Today, the actor praised filmmaker Patty Jenkins, saying she “has such confidence in coming out with her opinions and a collaborative spirit, in terms of getting what she wants to do.” However, when Pine was asked if he had spoken to her or Gal Gadot about continuing Steve’s story in Wonder Woman 3, he gave a somewhat blunt answer.

“I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them well in the third.”

Of course, no one really dies and stays dead in the comics genre except the parents of Batman and Uncle Ben from spider-manSo it wouldn’t go down in the history books as a surprise if Pine showed up in Wonder Woman 3.