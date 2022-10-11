Will Suki Waterhouse come accompanied by Robert Pattinson? — LOS40 Chile

With 156 days to go until the largest music festival in our country, the official lineup for Lollapalooza Chile 2023 was announced this Tuesday morning. It will take place on March 17, 18 and 19 at Parque Cerrillos .

The revelation was full of surprises, including three headliners who had never visited Chile: Blink 182, Drake and Billie Eilish. What caused euphoria among the fans. It is that this festival promised to be one of the most epic, and apparently it succeeded.

Another of the artists who will make her debut in our country within the framework of the festival is Suki Waterhouse. The British singer and actress, who will bring her best songs to our country.

One of the songs that fans long to hear live is “Good Looking”. The success that has gone viral on tiktok and already has more than 80 million views on Spotify.

Could Suki Waterhouse come to Chile accompanied by Robert Pattinson?

But the singer has not only captured attention with her beautiful voice. She but she is also recognized for her almost hidden relationship with the actor Robert Pattinson. With whom she was paired in 2018, and since then, they have kept their relationship away from the cameras and the media.

This is why some speculate that the artist could perhaps be accompanied by the protagonist of Batman. It is not a novelty that artists come to our country accompanied by their partner. Who can sometimes even be seen enjoying the show near the stage.

Let us remember that during the day of Lollapalooza 2022 the actress Megan Fox surprised with her visit to our country accompanying her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. What’s more, she was seen on one side of the VTR Stage with a total black look while her partner appeared before the thousands of attendees that Sunday.

But Fox was not the only celebrity seen during those days, since Mia Khalifa also traveled to Chile with her partner, Jhay Cortés. Back then, she herself confirmed her presence by uploading a story of hers to her official Instagram account, where she could be seen enjoying the concerts at the festival.