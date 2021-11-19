Will Taproot be an epochal turning point for Bitcoin?

Some financial outlets have cited well-informed sources according to which from Saturday 20 November newbies and regulars of trading from the cryptocurrencies they will probably have to familiarize themselves with a new word, Taproot.

An update of the Blockchain, the infrastructure of the Bitcoin (BTC), which will bring many changes, starting with Schnorr digital signature.

The impact of this modernization will be a harbinger of multiple effects. The system of Schnorr digital signature related to Taproot will increase the confidentiality of Bitcoin transactions making them simultaneously more efficient And less expensive.

Although experts believe Taproot will have a minimal impact on the price of the most popular cryptocurrency, investors place a lot of expectations on the effects of this update. Taproot is a set of three proposals separate.

The most innovative aspect of Taproot and Schnorr is the ability to perform Smart Contracts (Smart Contracts) on the BTC blockchain. Smart Contracts are digital agreements written in code and stored on the blockchain . They are essential for powering the applications of decentralized finance (Decentralized Finance – DeFi) and i non-fungible tokens (Non Fungible Tokens – NFTs), for example.

There Schnorr digital signature can allow bitcoin users to perform more complex smart contracts of those that the blockchain of this cryptocurrency can currently achieve.

It is a’substantial innovation which adds one of the main features of the Ethereum Blockchain to the BTC infrastructure. Compared to the latter, bitcoin has always presented more limits in this respect.

Taproot will allow BTC to improve this computational delay and broaden the spectrum of its potential applications.

and broaden the spectrum of its potential applications. Taproot and the Schnorr system they will also increase confidentiality for some transactions. Indeed, these digital signatures will allow transactions between multiple parties, often used to enable smart contracts, to appear as a standard exchange between two contractors ensuring greater anonymity And privacy for the parties involved, simultaneously lowering i costs of execution and i consumption energetic. However, this could create room for illicit use and bitcoin blockchain criminals.

However, Taproot sets the stage for significant developments for the spectrum of the areas of application of the Blockchain. Furthermore, this cost reduction and the increased flexibility and capabilities of smart contracts will eventually allow very complex configurations that were previously not possible with Bitcoin’s infrastructure.

