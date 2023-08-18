Sports

Will Taron Egerton & Ariana Grande Star In Live-Action ‘Hercules’?

After a new attempt by Disney to save its animation classics beauty and the Beast, Aladdin And the little Mermaidit turned out that live action Of Hercules would be in the hands of the Russo brothers as heroes Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande.

With inputs from Daniel Richtman CRB (One of the Marvel Universe’s most reliable sources), Egerton will be in charge of bringing Hercules to life, while Ariana Grande will play Megara.

It was revealed in 2020 that this new installment of Superheroes with Unlimited Strength would be a live action remake, a format that has been a favorite of the American entertainment company for its great animated classics in recent years, which would star Joe and Anthony Russo. Under the charge of and under the direction of Guy Ritchie.

Taron Egerton started making a mark with his role as Eggsy. kingsman and most recently played Jimmy in the miniseries about serial killer Larry Hall. Off with the devil.

While Ariana Grande is primarily known for her successful career as a pop singer, she is no stranger to the world of acting, having started working on the series When she was a teenager. victorious and before the writer-actor war he was working on a film adaptation of a Broadway musical Wicked,

The live-action premiere of Hercules is set to release directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, but it doesn’t have an estimated release date due to the actors’ and writers’ strike in Hollywood.

