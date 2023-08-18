Will Taylor Swift Join The MCU? What do we know Movie | fame

the secret behind the creation of deadpool 3 This has given rise to many rumors, such as what it will consist of new marvel movie, Recently, the social network exploded after the leak of a predicted list of cameos, which included neither more nor less Taylor Swift Like one of the superheroines from the comics.

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has featured notable personalities such as Ryan Reynolds, who returns as Wade Wilson; Hugh Jackman returns to play Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Among unconfirmed rumors about the tapes, it is mentioned that the plot will play out with the multiverse and will be related to some of the characters from “Loki”. For this reason, Owen Wilson is one of the characters that will appear in cameos. Plus, it’s speculated that Halle Berry will return as the iconic Storm.

However, the information that caused the most surprise and resonance on social networks was Taylor Swift’s small involvement.

Will Taylor Swift Really Join The MCU?

So far, Marvel Studios, Disney or Taylor Swift have not confirmed their involvement in the MCU, specifically “Deadpool 3”.

However, in the information provided by Youtuber “The Disinsider”The popular pop singer is rumored to have joined Marvel as superheroine Dazzler.

Dazzler is an original Marvel superhero (Photo: Marvel Comics)

,Again, all of these actors are unconfirmed, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of them were a part of the film?”, the content creator said on 11 August.

Who Else Will Be Part Of “Deadpool 3”?

As we mentioned earlier, “Deadpool 3” is rumored to have a long list of cameos, which makes sense if we believe the theory that the plot will revolve around the multiverse.

This allows the film to explore past versions of Marvel characters, as well as include other figures from parallel productions such as “Loki” or “Wanda Vision”. Below is the complete list as revealed by the YouTuber.

halle berry as storm

Famke Jensen as Jean Gray

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Patrick Stewart as Professor X

Rebecca Romijn as Raven

Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom

Owen Wilson as Mobius

Ben Affleck as Daredevil

Taron Edgerton as a different Wolverine

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes