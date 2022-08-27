Will Taylor Swift perform or attend the 2022 MTV VMAs?

Taylor Swift knows the MTV Video Music Awards all too well. The singer received five nominations at the 2022 VMAs for her self-directed short film “All Too Well,” including Video of the Year, Best Direction and the new Best Long Form Video category. With these many nods, Swifties are wondering if that means Swift will be attending or performing at the ceremony this year.

Swift has neither confirmed nor denied whether she will attend or perform at the 2022 VMAs. MTV is currently announcing performers for the show, and so far Swift is not one of them. However, the network often announces A-list attendees and performances in the final days leading up to the ceremony, sometimes on the day of the show, so it’s not too late for her to join the ever-growing lineup. The roster of artists to perform at the VMAs includes Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers and “ME!” by Swift. collaborator Panic! At the disco.

Considering how Swift talked about the “All Too Well” short at the Tribeca Film Festival in June with video cast members Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Swift walk the red carpet in the VMA with her. stars or bring them on stage to recreate the short film.

Swift’s VMA history is well documented. After winning her first VMAs for Best Female Video in 2009, and just before giving her very first performance at the VMAs, Kanye West infamously stormed the stage to declare that Beyoncé should have won instead, resulting in the one of the most controversial moments in VMAs history. Both artists returned the following year to perform their own songs inspired by the debacle. In the years since, Swift has returned to the VMAs for nearly every era on her album, most recently turning the 2019 show into her own gig performing “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover.”

If “All Too Well” won Video of the Year, it would mark Swift’s third win in the category, having won for “Bad Blood” in 2015 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019. The VMAs 2022 will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the 2019 show also took place, making it a potential full-loop moment for Swift if she shows up and wins the award again.