Will Taylor Swift star in Cruella 2? This is known from the Disney sequel

According to strong rumours, everything seems to indicate that Taylor Swift will join the cast of the sequel cruel, We tell you everything we know so far about it.

Much has been speculated about the second part of the film starring Emma Stone, as one of the mythical villains of the world of Disneyand is that, due to the great success of the first film, fans expect that the second part will be much more impressive than its predecessor.

Is it true that Taylor Swift will be the protagonist of the second Cruella de Vil movie?

Many rumors are currently emerging about the fate of many of the most anticipated projects by fans, and although some are just that (just rumours), the truth is that the vast majority are usually true.

Although the news has not been confirmed (or denied) so far, for a couple of months some international media have begun to divulge the possible direction of Cruella 2it is said that this new film will have a musical format, as is customary in a large number of Disney films, since it captivated us with its spectacular costumes made in Mexico.

According to Comic Book, the candidate preferred by the creators of the saga is Taylor Swift (for obvious reasons), but the important twist of this news that began to spread The Disney Insider is that the singer will be the antagonist of Emma Stone, that is, the true villain of the story or her next rival to defeat.

Let us remember that recently Taylor Swift Amsterdam, the film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, has just premiered, but this is not the first time that the interpreter of Love Story has conquered the big screen, as she has participated in major projects such as The Lorax or Valentine’s Day.

When is Cruella 2 released?

Unfortunately for fans of the funny villain of the 101 DalmatiansThe release date for the second part has not yet been confirmed, but it is speculated that it may be at the end of 2023, but it will most likely reach the big screen in 2024.