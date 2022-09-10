Will Taylor Swift star in Cruella 2? This is known from the Disney sequel | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Emma Stone could share the giant screen with the singer

Just as Lady Gaga’s involvement in the Joker sequel began with a rumour, it now appears that Taylor Swift could appear in Cruella 2the sequel to the film starring Emma Stone.

The delivery of the tape about the villain of 101 Dalmatians which was released in 2021 was a great success and now, without an official announcement, it seems that it will have a sequel and would feature the interpreter of “Love Story”.

Within a few days the D23 will be held, an expo in which Disney will share all its projects, among which it is expected to be announced Cruella 2.

In the run-up to this great event for the fans of the mouse production house, it seems to have a big surprise, because according to The Disney Insider, the company would be negotiating with Taylor Swift.

The singer could join the universe of cruelalthough it is not yet known if she will be an ally of the main character or an antagonist, but what is certain is that it would be a great blow for fans who dream of seeing the artist in a movie.

Taylor Swift recently made her film directorial debut with “All Too Well,” which illustrates the full, original version of the song she released after breaking up with actor Jake Gtllenhaal. In addition, said short film meets all the characteristics for the singer to be nominated for an Oscar.

Would you like to see Taylor Swift work with Disney in Cruella 2