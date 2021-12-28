Will TES 6 have this graphic? Skyrim’s Riverwood shines in the fan remake on Unreal Engine 5

While engaged in fantasy RPG development on Unreal Engine 5 Echoes of the End, Christian Gomm of Myrkur Games he is experimenting with the powerful tools of Epic’s new graphics engine and, in being inspired by the hours spent in the dimension of Skyrim, he has created a hyper-realistic version of Riverwood.

In providing us with an account of his activities, the Environment Artist of the Icelandic software house explains from the columns of ArtStation that he has thoroughly tested the most important graphic tools of UE 5, from the MegaScans technology to the management of resources created with the help of SpeedTree and the latest digital photogrammetry techniques.

As Gomm himself points out, the creation of this setting required a few days of work, precisely due to the extraordinary ease of use of the Unreal Engine 5 editor in the reconstruction of scenarios such as that of the iconic Riverwood village that welcomed all the explorers of TES 5 Skyrim in the early stages of the free roaming adventure.

The Myrkur Games artist underlines how the adoption of the Nanite technology of Unreal Engine 5 has allowed him to maintain an acceptable framerate and resolution in spite of the enormous polygonal size, with objects composed of between 100 thousand and 15 million triangles!

While taking into account the fact that TES 6 will run on a nextgen engine other than UE5 (such as Starfield), it is still legitimate to let yourself be lulled by the dream of admiring, with the first gameplay scenes taken from the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls, a very graphic sector. as advanced as the one recreated in a few days by the author of this Riverwood fan remake.