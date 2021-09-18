Will Tesla’s Bitcoin Reversal Stop Bitcoin Institutional Adoption? – Targatocn.it

As of May 11, 2021, Bitcoin was sitting at $ 57,000. On May 18, 2021, the price was $ 42,000.

This was largely guided by the decision of the Tesla CEO Elon Musk to stop allowing Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars.

He explained this decision on Twitter, saying:

Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about the rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.

Environmental issues

Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment. Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining switches to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin's energy / transaction.

He then went on to cite a graph showing the growing energy use of Bitcoin mining. Musk later hinted in a Twitter response that Tesla may have or sold his Bitcoin holdings. This further caused the price to collapse.

While he later made it clear that Tesla did not sell his Bitcoin, his reasoning raised many environmental concerns and concern that the price of a cryptocurrency could be so heavily influenced by a person.

Some have speculated that institutions, which have only recently accepted cryptocurrencies in some form, will reverse or slow their adoption of Bitcoin.

While the past couple of days may delay some short-term, long-term institutional adoptions of Bitcoin, investors shouldn’t worry that Bitcoin can’t be adopted by institutions.

Tesla is Just One Company

Elon Musk’s decision to suspend Bitcoin payments has called into question the adoption of Bitcoin as a means of purchasing assets. However, Nasdaq research suggested that 90% of consumers had some interest in Bitcoin products.

The thing holding these people back is the education about cryptocurrencies and how to get into it. However, fintech companies like Venmo, PayPal, and Cashapp are now rolling out the ability for consumers to buy Bitcoin.

Currently, 17% of Americans own cryptocurrencies, and as it becomes easier to buy, more businesses are likely to accept it as a form of payment. Some athletes already accept payments in the form of Bitcoin to USD.

While Tesla’s suspension of Bitcoin hurt its adoption as a means of buying assets, its adoption as a store of value has not faltered. In this regard, for those who want to take advantage of this moment to invest, it can be done through reliable platforms such as Bitcoin Prime , for instance.

Investment Funds and Bitcoin

Last month, Morgan Stanley’s private Bitcoin fund received nearly $ 30 million in two weeks. Bloomberg reported last week that UBS is studying how to offer its clients access to Bitcoin.

Bank of America Refuses to Allow Its Wealth Management Team to Recommend Cryptocurrency Clients; however, its chief executive has expressed openness and said he is willing to rethink this 2018 policy.

People shouldn’t worry that not all banks have started offering these products yet. It should be noted that these are large publicly traded companies that cannot start offering Bitcoin products immediately.

What Could Accelerate Institutional Adoption Of Bitcoin Are Inflation Fears

It has long been argued by Bitcoin bulls that its use case as a store of value would allow buyers to hedge against US dollar inflation. For most of Bitcoin’s life, there has never been a real concern about widespread inflation. The Federal Reserve announced in 2012 that it was aiming for an annual inflation rate of two percent, and it is well below that target.

However, a global pandemic has required unprecedented liquidity inflows into the economy. As of October 2020, 22% of all US dollars in circulation had been created during 2020. We haven’t seen massive inflation yet because the economy was largely closed and people couldn’t go out and spend this money.

With the launch of the vaccine and the opening of stores, many investors have raised concerns about inflation. The Federal Reserve has largely dismissed these claims, but the monthly inflation rate is already at twice the target for this year. Countries already struggling with inflation, such as Argentina and Venezuela, showed an increase in Bitcoin trading volumes as their local currency fell in value against the US dollar.

Unfortunately, the infrastructure in these countries also makes it difficult to purchase the currency. The recent widespread adoption by apps like Venmo, PayPal and Cashapp will make it incredibly easy for US investors to hedge inflation by purchasing the digital asset. If inflation continues, institutions may also want to protect their customers, which would further accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin by institutions.