Will the Apple headset for augmented reality arrive at the end of 2022? It will be independent from the iPhone- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thought about sharing the latest rumors: the device will also support virtual reality features and will be equipped with a 4K Micro OLED display

The arrival of Apple’s much-talked-about AR headset should now have a more precise timeline. According to latest rumors of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device should be presented during the fourth quarter of 2022. A forecast in line with what was already anticipated in the past by the same expert who had more generically set the launch for the middle of next year.

The confirmations of the previous entries for stop here. Ming-Chi Kuo indeed points out that the viewer will be usable as a standalone device, that is, without the need for a connection to an iPhone or a Mac. Just a couple of months ago The Information had said exactly the opposite. Presenting the viewer only as an accessory would not help the growth of the product – says the analyst – Making it independent will instead allow you to create its own ecosystem of apps around it.

But net of conflicting rumors, much more detailed technical information was provided than in the past. For example the augmented reality device should mount two processors: the most powerful should be similar to the Apple Silicon M1 produced in-house by Cupertino and inserted on Macs starting from the end of 2020, while the second will be in charge of processing the data from the sensors. Apple’s AR viewer is about to have even more power than an iPhone because it will have to manage more computationally demanding operations. First of all, the presence of two Sony Micro OLED displays with 4K resolution, which can also support the functionality of virtual reality. And then the activity of 6 or 8 optical modules that will have to continuously offer the video stream to the user.

But Apple’s virtual reality headset should only be Cupertino’s first hardware to dive into AR. Ming Chi-Kuo himself had spoken of the arrival of the equally anticipated Apple Glass in 2025, while the appointment with futuristic contact lenses equipped with AR should be postponed at least to the next decade.

The whole industry is becoming increasingly crowded with competitors. Half he already has his Oculus Quest headset, which will become the main gateway to the Metaverse, but he had previously launched Project Aria to develop AR-equipped devices. Augmented reality that has not yet made its appearance on Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses made in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. Without forgetting the rumors about the third version of Microsoft Hololens that would have a virtually infinite field of view. He then also entered the game of smart glasses Samsung who at the beginning of the year shared two videos of his device already renamed Samsung Glasses Lite, of which for the moment no further information is known.