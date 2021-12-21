Will the Batman be part of the DCEU? Matt Reeves answers

The theatrical release of The Batman is getting closer and closer, with Warner Bros. ready to re-launch the Dark Knight born in the pages of DC Comics. Fans are in fact eagerly waiting to find out if Robert Pattinson will be a Gotham City crusader at the height of his illustrious predecessors, from Michael Keaton through Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, the latter belonging to the so-called DC Extended Universe. Many have wondered whether Pattinson’s Batman will be part of the DCEU or not, so much so that the definitive answer comes from the director of the new film, Matt Reeves.

During a recent interview with Empire magazine (here the original news) the director and co-writer of The Batman recently admitted that he stood up for the film to exist outside the DC Extended Universe, despite the fact that it was originally slated to be part of Ben Affleck’s Batman universe. Reeves has in fact stressed that he wanted to create an iteration of the character with a completely unique aspect, which was not obliged to necessarily connect with events and characters of the DCEU. The Batman it will then be set along the lines of Joker, the 2019 film directed by Todd Phillips totally unrelated to films like Zack Snyder’s Justice League (here on special offer) or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Also the producer of the film due to be released in 2022, Dylan Clark, made it known that Reeves’ personal approach propelled the next film on Bruce Wayne outside the DCEU, as although Warner Bros. has a multiverse in mind to move the Batman character in, Matt is interested in pushing the character into his emotional depths and shaking him to the core. The Batman will in any case be released in cinemas on March 4, 2022, after several postponements due to the global health emergency. In the cast of the film we will also find Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth e Paul Dano in the role of the Riddler.