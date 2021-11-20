Will the bitcoin bubble occur or is what we have seen in the past just a distant memory?

Not a positive week for cryptocurrencies, yet the system held up and did not generate those panic selling that led the cryptocurrency to the loss of millions of euros. The first rule of Bitcoin trading should be “expect the unexpected”. In the past year alone, there have been five cases of daily earnings of 20% or higher, as well as five intraday withdrawals of 18%. To be sure, volatility over the past 3 months has been relatively modest compared to recent highs.

In fact, the 19 percent decline caused no signs of fear and the option markets risk indicator remained calm

To determine how worried professional traders are, investors should look at the 25% delta skew. This indicator provides a reliable view of the feeling of “fear and greed” by comparing similar call (buy) and put (sell) options side by side.

This metric will turn positive when the premium of neutral to bearish put options is higher than similar risk call options. This situation is generally considered a “fear” scenario. The opposite trend signals bullish or “greed”.

Meanwhile, more and more large banks are collaborating with the world of cryptocurrencies.

Payment giant MoneyGram International continues to cement its partnership with the Stellar ecosystem. Via an official post, the company announced a new phase for its collaboration by implementing a pilot cash-in and cash-out initiative in the United States.

Related reading | Stellar launches the new Europe-Africa payment corridor with this partner

After ending its relationship with payment solutions company Ripple due to the US SEC lawsuit against its executives, MoneyGram has established a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation. In just under 2 months, the partners have taken important steps to improve the company’s payment settlement capabilities.

According to MoneyGram, their most recent pilot initiative allowed them to implement “one of the fastest and most seamless integrations yet”. As of now, U.S. participants can make dollar deposits into their wallets at select MoneyGram establishments and leverage Stellar-based USDC (USDC) currency to send instant payments overseas.

Additionally, participants will be able to exchange Stellar USDC for “any supported currency” on MoneyGram.