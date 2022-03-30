Will The Bridgertons season 3 feature Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset?

MADRID, 30 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

After the premiere of the second season of The Bridgertonsthere are many fans who have blamed one of the main protagonists of the first installment, the Simon Bassett of Rege-Jean Page. And although his absence was confirmed for months, there are not a few followers of Netflix fiction who wonder if the Duke of Hastings will return in the third installment of the fiction.

The key to answering whether Page, who was one of the great sensations of the series, will reincarnate in at some point to the Duke of Hastings, could be found in the statements of those responsible for the series and, of course, in the novels of Julia Quinn.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

It was in April last when through a statement released on social networks, the series confirmed that the return of the Duke of Hastings for the second series was not planned. The actor himself shared this publication in his official accounts with an affectionate farewell message: “A pleasure and a privilege! An honor to be a member of the family – on and off screen, the cast, crew and the amazing fans – the love is real and will continue to grow“.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honor to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Already then, Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the series, admitted in an interview to Variety that the return of the Duke of Hastings would not make much sense and that, if he returned to fiction, the character of the interpreter would be relegated to the background.

Bearing in mind that, each Julia Quinn novel focuses on a different Bridgerton brotherit would be extremely difficult for Page’s character to have a new plot centered on him after the one already told in the first season.

However, at the end of last year, in an interview with the British edition of GQ magazine, the actor commented on his possible return to the Netflix series. In this regard, he pointed out that if that return was true, “I couldn’t say it”adding that there is something “wonderful about being surprised by what is not suspected”.

And it is that, as in the novels, the presence of Simon Basset is diluted as the series progresses, so it is logical that his character does not return to fiction after starring in the first season and that He adapted the first installment of the literary saga, The Duke and I.

The second account of the Bridgertons, entitled The viscount who loved me, delves into the life of the older brother, Anthony, and his relationship with Kate and only features the presence of Simon in a brief appearance alongside Daphne at the Pall-Mall match organized by the Bridgertons.

Instead, in the Netflix fiction, in this passage Daphne goes alone to the meeting and in the first scene of season 2 Phoebe Dynevo’s character mentions that she left her husband and baby “at home”. From that moment on, his character is only mentioned in the books, although he makes an appearance in the last installment of the literary saga, helping Colin to identify Lady Whistledown.

Thus, despite the fact that everything indicates that Simon Basset will not be present in the third season of the Bridgertons, It is possible that Regé-Jean Page will return again as the Earl of Hastings at some point in the series.

Meanwhile, Page has pending his participation in several projects, among which are The Gray Man and a new film about Dungeons & Dragons along with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.