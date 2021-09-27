Will the Chris Pratt movie go to Amazon?

Amazon Studios has his eye on the Skydance science fiction movie The Tomorrow War, with Chris Pratt. According to Variety, the film will sell for a whopping $ 200 million, but no official sales have yet been made. The Tomorrow War was presented to all major streaming services, including Netflix, who thought the film had “commercial potential.” The film is set in the future, where an alien invasion threatens to conquer humanity. In a last ditch effort, scientists develop a way to bring back soldiers from the past to help fight the war.

The show was originally supposed to arrive in July 2021

Directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Movie) and written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is co-starring Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson and JK Simmons, along with Pratt in the lead role. Chris Pratt will see him again as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion in which the main cast of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park will also return. The Tomorrow War was originally slated for release in July 2021. Paramount, which co-financed the film, originally planned to release it. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the studio could no longer guarantee a theatrical release. This has been a common trend lately: streaming services offer a guaranteed platform for movies with theaters simply not allowed during a pandemic.

Amazon acquired several notable films after the pandemic, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Eddie Murphy’s Prince Seeks Son. The studio also released One Night in Miami and critically acclaimed Sound of Metal may both be Oscar-winning material. The Tomorrow War is the kind of commercial and mainstream project Amazon needs to complete its lineup of films.