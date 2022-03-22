Will the COVID contagion curve rise in Argentina? The expert’s opinion

Ómicron was detected in November of last year and has been the variant of the coronavirus that spread the fastest on the globe. Now attack the BA.2 subvariant (EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



Ómicron was detected in November of last year and has been the variant of the coronavirus that spread the fastest across the globe. It produced an explosive wave between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, then seemed to start to recede. However, the Ómicron BA.2 sub-variant dealt another blow and cases rose again. This is how, in several countries, the practice of social prevention care, such as the use of the chinstrap and distancing in interior spaces, has been relaxed.

However, globally – in Western European countries such as France, the United Kingdom and Germany; and from Asia such as China, Hong Kong and South Korea, among others – the number of new cases is growing again, and experts parade who look at the context with concern. They affirm that the pandemic is not over yet and that care is necessary to avoid another new wave.

The example most chosen by specialists is the United Kingdom. On March 18, the British government removed the last restrictions in place due to the pandemic. The measure came into effect moments before the start of the Easter holidays. However, in a matter of days they recorded some 100,000 daily infections; In the week ending March 12, almost 3.3 million infections were reported, the highest level since mid-February. According to experts, this growth is related to the presence of subvariant Omicron BA.2.

Globally, the number of new weekly cases is growing again, and there are already experts who are showing concern (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

“In the UK at the present time there is a disproportionate increase in cases, and it is attributed to the liberalization of care measures, together with the effects of the vaccine diminishing over time. AND It is a very pertinent discussion now in Argentina where the non-use of a mask in public transport and in schools is being debated. Despite our wishes, the pandemic is unfortunately not over,” he said. Elisa Estenssoro, member of the executive committee of the World Federation of Intensive Care Societies.

“It is possible that there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 in the winter; and there is now an increase in cases of influenza due to the H3N2 influenza virus. Both are airborne. The speed to ‘get rid’ of a safe, effective and low-cost prevention instrument such as the chinstrap is incomprehensible,” Estenssoro said.

Meanwhile, from the Infectology Committee of the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP), the doctor Gabriela Tapponnier commented: “The measures are dynamic and are modified according to epidemiological changes. Handwashing, ventilation of environments and the use of chinstraps in closed places continue to be very important measures to reduce transmission, even more so at times when the movement of the population is practically the same as in periods prior to the pandemic. . According to the specialist, “the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the presence of other viruses such as Influenza and the proximity of months of high circulation of respiratory viruses generate a framework of uncertainty, so the epidemiological situation must be monitored.”

In Spain, they will decide at the end of the month whether or not to continue with the use of the chinstrap indoors (Photo by Edward Jenner on Pexels)

Teresa Strella, medical epidemiologist and member of the National Immunization Commission (CoNaIn), warned that it has already been observed that, after the celebrations for father’s day, friend’s day or year-end; outbreaks of COVID-19 appear. “The pandemic has not yet ended, and also since last December the circulation of the flu virus has been added. Whereby it is very important to continue to support the four basic measures: hand washing, use of a mask in closed or open places where we cannot guarantee adequate ventilation and distance. It is time to revalue them in the current context. The use of chinstraps must be sustained because in the coming months of low temperatures it will be difficult to maintain adequate ventilation. In the return to normality, without distance and in places with little or no ventilation, the chinstrap plays a leading role in controlling the transmission of respiratory infections “said Dr. Strella.

From the Argentine Association of Respiratory MedicinePresident Alexander Videla express: “At this time, the highest risk groups, such as the immunocompromised and the elderly, have to maintain the use of the chinstrap in closed places. because there is still circulation of the coronavirus. “But,” he added, he is also head of the pulmonology service at the Austral University Hospital. it is justified to free the use of chinstraps in schools because there was a decrease in cases of COVID-19. Prevention measures may vary depending on the epidemiological situation.

What is the situation in the Americas

Spain, which on several occasions was a reflection on which the Latin American countries cast their eyes, was shown, for the time being, firm in the use of the chinstrap indoors. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced the willingness of the Ministry of Health to wait until the end of March to evaluate the epidemiological situation, since the suspension of its use outdoors was decided on February 10. A position that is not replicated in the Americas.

In Argentina, medical societies fear that there will be a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the coming months (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

From the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, Dr. Lorenzo Armenteros warned: “The cases can increase for various reasons and one of them is the relaxation of the measures and to the extent that they can be relaxed more, an increase occurs.” Even when analyzing Ómicron, the expert stated that “it has a great capacity to produce infections and this causes cases to rebound after the relaxation of the measures.”

For the region of the Americas, the Deputy Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) , Jarbas Barbosa, warned about a possible increase in cases. As he pointed out, what is happening in Western Europe and Asia should serve as a “warning”. Despite what was argued, the Latin American nations turned to make the measures more flexible.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the situation in the United Kingdom may also occur in his country (Getty Images)

In Uruguay, for example, outdoor activities and events were allowed to take place without limited capacity and without vaccination status control. In addition, in massive events held in closed spaces, if those who attend have full vaccination, the capacity is increased to 100%, the number of people is not limited. The duration limit for parties and events is also removed.

In Chile, authorities reduced capacity in most regions, a restriction that is starting to loosen in some cities, including the capital. But it maintains the use of the mask both indoors and outdoors.

Finally, in the United States, health authorities are watching with concern the increase in COVID infections in the United Kingdom. The number of daily positives has doubled and hospitalizations are growing. “In the last year, what happens in the UK often happens here a few weeks later,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser. “Right now, you are seeing a certain uptick in cases there.”

