Will the cryptocurrency be worth $ 0.42 by the end of 2021?

Is Dogecoin a bubble destined to burst soon? For 80% of Finder experts the answer is yes, and 55% believe that this will happen by the end of 2021. The phenomenon could lead DOGE to $ 0.42 by the end of the year, also thanks to the memecoins that are damaging the legitimacy of the cryptomarket.

Dogecoin: a bubble that is about to burst?

According to experts from the Dogecoin Price Forecast Finder Report, DOGE will reach $ 0.42 by the end of 2021. According to 80% of these, however, it is only a bubble that is about to burst. It also confirms this Forrest Przybysz, senior cryptocurrency investment analyst, who stated:

“I would expect DOGE to grow in tandem with the rest of the fast-growing cryptocurrency market, although it will likely experience long periods of stable price action followed by violent speculative acceleration as we have seen in the past”

Most of those who believe DOGE is a bubble expect prices to collapse this year, while 42% think it will implode in 2022 and 3% in 2023.

A particular historical moment for cryptocurrencies

At a time when central banks are also thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies, the CEO and founder of Allnodes Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky thinks DOGE will be worth $ 0.50 at the end of 2021. According to the latter, the bubble will burst in 2022. Furthermore, he commented that DOGE may not exist in 2030, partly due to its lack of usefulness and potential.

The full professor of the University of Canberra, John Hawkins, predicts DOGE will be worth $ 0.15 at the end of the year and $ 0.05 at the end of 2025. He is also one of six members of the expert group (including Boyko-Romanovsky) who predict that DOGE will be worth $ 0 by 2030.

“Dogecoin seems largely dependent on Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets. It is rarely used as a payment instrument and has proven to be a very poor store of value “, Hawkins said.

Cake DeFi CEO Julian Hosp and Trade The Chain co-founder Ryan Gorman provided two of the most bullish price predictions for 2030, with $ 5 and $ 3 respectively. Both cited the “pump and dump” as the reason for the price increases.

Dogecoin victim of the “pump and dump”

Gorman went so far as to say that “The scammers will continue with the pump and dump of this crypto scam until it is outlawed”. Decred’s head of international operations, Jonathan Zeppettini, he also stated that DOGE is subject to “pump and dump”, and added:

“… People who speculate on DOGE shouldn’t be surprised if they lose their money, after all it is a memecoin that was created in a few hours”.

However, Zeppettini is part of the 38% who do not believe that DOGE or other memecoins are de-legitimizing the cryptocurrency market. Finder founder, Fred Schebesta, agree:

“Bitcoin holds the crown of store of value. DUKE holds the meme crown. No other blockchain has claimed a crown for the purpose it represents. Like it or not, Doge is here to stay, even if it’s just a joke among long-term cryptocurrency fans. The cryptocurrency market doesn’t care if people understand, support or deny legitimacy – it’s just about money, innovation and adoption. “

How memecoins are damaging the cryptomarket

Just under half of the panel of experts (46%) say that the success of DOGE and the other memecoins is de-legitimizing the cryptocurrency market, while 15% are unsure. The COO of BitBull Capital, Sarah Bergstrand, said memecoins with little or no use are likely to lose value over the long term. They also tend to damage the image of real goods with real values. A sentiment shared by Martin Gaspar, research analyst at CrossTower.

“It shows that coins with few use and development cases can achieve higher valuations than legitimate cryptocurrencies”Gaspar said.

Coinmama CEO Sagi Bakshi defined the situation embarrassing. These are his words:

“It’s embarrassing to see good projects with thousands of hours of work invested lost to a meme coin with good marketing.”

Some speakers, including the law professor at the University of Liverpool, Matthew Shillito, and the senior analyst for cryptocurrency investments at Token Metrics, Forrest Przybysz, they are doubtful. Shillito believes memecoins have a role to play in attracting people to the cryptocurrency market. However, he admits that some who have seen DOGE prices plummet may be more risk averse.

“… It is important to note, however, that price movement is more likely to affect legitimacy than its appearance as a meme coin (as other non-meme coins have seen similar ups and downs)”, he has declared.

Forrest Przybysz spoke very diplomatically on the subject. These are his words:

“While meme coins provide no utility and diminish the overall perceived value of the cryptocurrency space, they are rapidly introducing many newcomers to cryptocurrencies. All in all, the pros and cons are probably the same “.