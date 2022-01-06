Will the Disney + series also involve Alexandra Daddario? The response of the actress

After the disappointing film saga, a TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novels is in development, but we still don’t know anything about the cast.



We have been talking for more than two years about the TV series based on the famous saga of Percy Jackson from Rick Riordan. Officially announced by Disney + in May 2020, the series is highly anticipated because it will involve the same author of the novels as the author. Yet very little is known about this new adaptation that should please fans disappointed by the two feature films. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief of 2010 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters in 2013 in which actor Logan Lerman played the role of the teenage demigod. We don’t know one exit date nor which actors will play in the series but the hosts of the podcast UnWrapped from WrapWomen they took the opportunity to ask Alexandra Daddario, an actress already present in the two films, if she is involved in some way in the new project. Here is his answer.

Percy Jackson: will Alexandra Daddario also star in the TV series?

In the two films directed by Chris Columbus Alexandra Daddario – which someone will have recently seen in The White Lotus, one of the most successful TV series of 2021 – played Annabeth Chase, the daughter of the goddess Athena. The actress has clearly replied that she will not be in the Disney + live action series but she said she was very happy for the young actors who will get the roles of the protagonists, since probably, just as it had happened to her, this project could change their careers. Specifically, Daddario stated:

“No, I loved Percy Jackson. When I got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was a kid, I worked in a bar, I had no idea what Hollywood was or all this stuff. And so when I got that job. , I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into. I knew it was a really great movie. And it was the most amazing experience I could have, being a 22/23 year old girl. Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his partners They’ve been so supportive of production, I’ll be eternally grateful to them. And, you know, I learned so much and continued to have the career in show business that I wanted to have. And it was incredible. “

About the actors who will be involved in the project, he added:

“I’m so excited for the guys who will be cast for these roles and how they will inspire a new generation of young women. It’s so beautiful, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything else. I don’t know anything about that. I was just the girl in the movie. “

Percy Jackson: What do we know about the series

The little information we have about this new Disney + series was reported by writer Rick Riordan himself. “We can’t say much yet but we are very excited about the idea of ​​a high quality live action series that follows the original story of the novels, starting with The Lightning Thief in the first season “, the writer had written on Twitter specifying that he is involved in every phase of the production together with his wife. The script, therefore, should be much more faithful to the books, to the delight of the fans. No names of the protagonists have leaked , but we know that the pilot episode will be directed by the director James Bobin. It is difficult to say when it will be released: we would be lucky to see it on Disney + at the end of the year or, more likely, in 2023.

