Will the Dogecoin be able to get up after the crash on Saturday?
After the massive drop in cryptocurrencies, the price of Dogecoin appears to be showing some signs of recovery unlike the larger-cap cryptocurrencies. After the DOGE hit its 8-month low (April 2021) at $ 0.1275 on Saturday, the current demand area is holding steady the idea of a rally and back above $ 0.20.
After the sell off that led to the overall valuation of the meme token market, it fell by 12.6%, reaching the current $ 47.2 billion, with Dogecoin reaching a provisional loss of almost 20% (against the only nearly 10% of Shina Inu).
Dogecoin turns 8 today, a gift coming soon?
December 6, 2013 is the day of the creation of Dogecoin, the meme coin par excellence by Billy Markus, who on Twitter asked his followers how they thought they were celebrating.
Furthermore, he tweeted that the recent collapse of the DOGE may become a driving force for buying meme coins at a bargain price but it all depends on when “sellers and buyers start accepting the cryptocurrency exchange.”
It is well known the strong role of the internet community towards meme tokens, which can be traced back thanks to the renewed interest of the network. In fact, already a few hours after Saturday 4 December, the sentiment on Dogecoin (Source: Santiment) is projecting a rather interesting trend as it is indicating a renewed interest in the meme coin.
In the last few hours, mentions of DOGE on social media have been very positive overall. The positive sentiment in fact partly overshadowed the previous negative sentiment. If the technical trend starts to go in the same direction, community members can successfully help regain lost ground.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of the DOGE is $ 0.1666, in full test of the demand area (the blue area). From here, a rally could start that would lead the price to first reach the psychological price $ 0.20 and then $ 0.22, with a possible breakout of the medium-term bearish dynamic trendline.
