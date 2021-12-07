Will the Dogecoin be able to get up after the crash on Saturday?

Dogecoin turns 8 today, a gift coming soon?

December 6, 2013 is the day of the creation of Dogecoin, the meme coin par excellence by Billy Markus, who on Twitter asked his followers how they thought they were celebrating.

Furthermore, he tweeted that the recent collapse of the DOGE may become a driving force for buying meme coins at a bargain price but it all depends on when “sellers and buyers start accepting the cryptocurrency exchange.”

It is well known the strong role of the internet community towards meme tokens, which can be traced back thanks to the renewed interest of the network. In fact, already a few hours after Saturday 4 December, the sentiment on Dogecoin (Source: Santiment) is projecting a rather interesting trend as it is indicating a renewed interest in the meme coin.