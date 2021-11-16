Will the Elder Scrolls VI also be released on PS5? There comes an answer

The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most anticipated games coming in the next few years, as the release is certainly not as close as many are hoping.

The sequel to Skyrim It was in fact announced several years ago with a short (but certainly pico) teaser trailer, only to disappear from the scene and leave players all over the world with more doubts than certainties.

Todd Howard, head of Bethesda Game Studios, explained that «It is good to think about the game in a design phase “, what this distances and not just the release.

After all, Phil Spencer stated months ago that The Elder Scrolls VI it is “ahead” in terms of release date than another highly anticipated fantasy game on the Xbox platform.

Now in the course of a chat about GQ to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Spencer spoke again of TES6 and how the next RPG will fit into the Xbox lineup

“This is not about punishing any other console, since basically all platforms can continue to grow”, explained good Phil.

“Being on Xbox, however we want to bring the complete package of what we will offer. And that’s what I think when I talk about The Elder Scrolls VI, as well as other franchises “, has continued.

The Xbox boss then confirmed – again – that The Elder Scrolls VI it will be exclusive to Xbox consoles, thus leaving the PlayStation user dry-mouthed.

Ever since Xbox bought ZeniMax Media, the question of the exclusivity of TES6 he has often held court in the forums and on social networks.

As arguably Bethesda’s biggest franchise, there has been a lot of debate over whether Xbox would allow the game to release on competing platforms as well – PS5 first of all – but apparently it won’t be.

In any case, you have read that the map of TES 6 would have been hidden in the presentation trailer for Starfield at E3 2021?