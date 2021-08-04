Will The Eternals only be released in cinemas? Here comes the official answer

The Italian exit of The Eternals is scheduled for the next November 3, 2021, that is, two days before the release of the cinecomic in U.S. theaters. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they have been wondering for some time if the production company will also opt this time for a double release, that is to say both in cinemas and on the catalog Disney+ a few days later. Soul, released last Christmas, or more recently Cruelty and Black Widow have in fact opted for a joint release on the streaming catalog with VIP access, generating a lot of controversy among insiders and also triggering a legal diatribe between Scarlett Johansson and Disney itself.

A trailer for Chloé Zhao’s #Eternals aired during The Olympics. Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.pic.twitter.com/pii4HAD3fa — Marvel Updates (@UpdatesFile) August 2, 2021

Precisely with regard to the Black Widow film, this has been made available starting from July 7, 2021 in cinemas who have decided to reopen as a result of the health emergency, while from the day July 9 the feature film with Johansson has been made available exclusively on Disney +, at the price of a EUR 21.99. Now, thanks to a commercial dedicated to the new film of Chloe Zhao viewable just above and released on the occasion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it seems Marvel Studios and Disney have unofficially decided that the next MCU films will be released directly and only in cinemas, including precisely The Eternals (here the original news). The superimposed writing announces the release of the film in the USA starting from November 5, “only at the cinema“, something that will almost certainly be valid for all the other film circuits in the world, including Italy.

In the cast de The Eternals, directed by Zhao from a screenplay written by Matthew and Ryan FirpoAre Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.