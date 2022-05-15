Will the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade reduce high gas fees?

Purpose of Ethereum 2.0

The main goal of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is to improve scalability so that the network can handle more transactions without delays and high fees.

Although the full effects of the update will not be felt until the update is complete. fully implemented, some of the possible use cases for Ethereum 2.0 include:

Support large-scale enterprise adoption of blockchain technology in corporations and private companies;

Create more decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and governance models based on smart contracts and trustless interactions;

The launch of Ethereum tokens that will allow new projects raise funds and launch their own tokens on the Ethereum network;

The expansion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets that can be stored on the Ethereum blockchain; Y

Improved support for decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and DApps, which are expected to be widely used by crypto enthusiasts and the general public.

In addition to these benefits, Ethereum 2.0 is also likely to enable a variety of new use cases not possible on the current network, such as:

Distribute tokens that represent property rights as a method of managing copyright in the music industry;

Create a decentralized AI (artificial intelligence) ecosystem that allows users to train and monetize their own machine learning models;

Facilitate secure and affordable cross-border payments;

Enable supply chain managers to track product delivery without fear of tampering;

Provide a decentralized platform for games and predictive markets; Y

Increase privacy and the ability to store large amounts of data, which can be especially useful for storing sensitive information such as medical records and financial data.

While the update is still some time away from being fully rolled out, the benefits it promises to bring are significant and could have a huge impact on how businesses and individuals use blockchain technology in the world. future.

The popularity of the Ethereum platform

The popularity of the blockchain network is expected to increase once Ethereum 2.0 is released.

Ethereum 2.0 will offer Greater scalability, security, and efficiency for businesses and individuals who want to take advantage of blockchain technology. Ethereum is currently one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies, along with Bitcoin (BTC), with nearly 4 million wallets actively holding ETH as of February 2022.

The blockchain remains the place where the majority of DeFi and NFT activity occurs, with new DApps and projects launching on the platform every day. According to analysts, Ethereum currently holds 70% of all DeFi transactions in the cryptocurrency market, and its blockchain is used to support most NFT and gaming projects.

The number of transactions on the Ethereum network

The average number of transactions on the Ethereum network is currently 1.1 to 1.5 million transactions per day.

These figures are expected to increase exponentially after the launch of Ethereum 2.0, since it will allow process a significantly higher number of transactions per day. Currently, the network can only handle 15 transactions per second.

Ethereum 2.0 aims to increase this number exponentially to around 150,000 by the time the updates are fully implemented. If this becomes a reality, Ethereum will become It is certainly one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains out there, which should further increase its popularity.

How to address concerns about scalability and high cost of gas with Ethereum 2.0

Scalability has always been one of Ethereum’s biggest challenges. This is especially true for developers looking to build DApps and DeFi platforms on the blockchain, as transaction costs can be prohibitive.

However, with the release of Ethereum 2.0 (which introduces a new PoS consensus mechanism and shard chains), it will finally be possible. It is possible to scale the network in a way that significantly reduces costs and facilitates faster transactions:

Tips and tricks to spend less gas fees on Ethereum

There are several ways to reduce or even eliminate these costs when spending gas fees on Ethereum.

Use wallets that support batching: Batching is a feature offered by some wallets that allows you to group several transactions into one, thus reducing the amount of time you spend. the amount of gas you need to spend.

Use ERC20 tokens: ERC20 tokens are digital assets that run on the Ethereum blockchain and can be used instead of ETH when paying for gas. This is because they often have much lower transaction fees than ETH itself.

Use a gas price calculator: Gas prices fluctuate frequently, so it is important to use a gas price calculator to ensure you get the best possible price for your transaction.

Use a gas tracker: A gas tracker is a tool that allows you to monitor current gas prices on the Ethereum network in real time. This can help ensure that you are always aware of the latest prices.

Use a gas station: A gas station is a website that allows you to compare gas prices from different ETH wallets to find the best one for your needs.

By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the amount of money you spend on gas when using Ethereum. This will help you. to make it more affordable to use the network and participate in DeFi and other activities until Ethereum 2.0 is fully launched.