Will The Flash Erase Snyder’s Universe? | Cinema

It all started with some tweets posted on the profile of “MyTimeToShineHello”, which claims to have a “friend who saw The Flash“, The film by Andy Muschietti which apparently “will delete every movie that Snyder has made“, From the Man of Steel to the Justice League.

I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff but I habe a friend who have seen The Flash and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has done. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone – MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2022

The film will feature a new one Justice League composed by Supergirl (with Henry Cavill’s Superman out of the picture), Batgirl who will play the role of Batman after Keaton’s farewell (and therefore with Affleck out of the game), from Flash and from Shazam.

The revelation about Shazam seems to have taken the director particularly by surprise David F. Sandberg, who commented with the usual irony:

Will Shazam join the Justice League? 2022 starts with great news!

Ezra Miller instead responded privately through his band profile:

No power or force in any known megaverse could and will never undo the mighty work of Zack Snyder. You can use this phrase, take it to the bank, the press, the schools, the army and the other backbone of capitalism that I am forgetting about by indulging that habit whereby if you think about a group of things you forget one.

The Flash movie will hit US theaters on November 4, 2022, on a script by Christina Hodson, also screenwriter of Bumblebee And Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth). In the final cast Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Ben Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton.

