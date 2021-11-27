Will the flop at the box office decree the death of this film genre?

The recent statements by Ridley Scott on the sensational flop of The Last Duel at the international box office open to a reflection that goes beyond the Millennials and their inseparable mobile phones.

What if we were facing the end of a film genre? After all, the victory of a film is always sentenced by the public, and unfortunately the one of The Last Duel it was a total debacle: Released worldwide in October, the US film opened with a disastrous total of $ 4.7 million in its first weekend, a ridiculous figure to say the least for a blockbuster worth over 100 million dollars with high expectations for the 2022 Oscars.

At the time of this writing, The Last Duel film grossed just $ 28 million: not in the domestic market, but globally! It is unclear how much Disney spent on the marketing campaign, but even considering a relatively modest amount – let’s try a $ 50 million dollar – adding it to the budget would raise the investment to $ 150 million. Needless to say, the obvious: many people have lost a lot of money betting on this film, which will easily go down in history as the worst flop of 2021 (and beyond).

And in such a delicate moment for the film industry – which was already struggling to sell this type of blockbuster before Covid and before the home alternative offered by streaming services – the future for movies like The Last Duel it appears very dark: we are in a very distant time from that in which Gladiator it grossed $ 456 million at the box office and continued its triumphal march to the final stage of the Academy Awards, where it was voted Best Picture of the Year. Especially if not even beloved actors like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, and not even a cult director like Ridley Scott, have been able to revive the fortunes of a struggling genre.

