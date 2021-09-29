News

Will the fourth season be the last?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Sex Education is the television series that made its debut on Netflix in 2019 and which currently has three seasons under its belt. Much loved by the public, indeed we can say that it is among the TV series of Netflix most loved ever with viewers who follow the events of Otis and Maeve.

On September 17, the third season was released after almost a year of waiting after the second and during the global event TUDUM from Netflix (during which Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have revealed that there will be a sequel to Murder Mystery) was announced the arrival of the fourth season of Sex Education. The new season is expected in mid-2022, precisely for June if everything goes according to plan. Apparently, however, it will be the last and if on the one hand there is the happiness on the part of the public for the new chapter coming, on the other there is the sadness because the end is approaching. But on the other hand the screenwriter Laurie Nunn he always said:

“I’ve always thought that teen series have to end before the protagonists go to college. If, on the other hand, we continue to tell the stories of the high school, actors who in the meantime become thirty years old end up playing adolescents again ”.

Sex Education poster, new Netflix series

The question fans are asking now is whether Season 4 will still be there Maeve Wiley. The third season is over with his departure for America, but we do not know if he will return to resume his understanding with Otis thus transforming his goodbye into a goodbye or if his goodbye will be final.

And do you follow Sex Education? What do you expect from the fourth season? We are waiting for you in the comments!

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

641
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
494
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
458
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
454
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
452
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
439
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
437
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
435
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
410
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top