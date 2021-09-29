Will the fourth season be the last?

Sex Education is the television series that made its debut on Netflix in 2019 and which currently has three seasons under its belt. Much loved by the public, indeed we can say that it is among the TV series of Netflix most loved ever with viewers who follow the events of Otis and Maeve.

On September 17, the third season was released after almost a year of waiting after the second and during the global event TUDUM from Netflix (during which Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have revealed that there will be a sequel to Murder Mystery) was announced the arrival of the fourth season of Sex Education. The new season is expected in mid-2022, precisely for June if everything goes according to plan. Apparently, however, it will be the last and if on the one hand there is the happiness on the part of the public for the new chapter coming, on the other there is the sadness because the end is approaching. But on the other hand the screenwriter Laurie Nunn he always said:

“I’ve always thought that teen series have to end before the protagonists go to college. If, on the other hand, we continue to tell the stories of the high school, actors who in the meantime become thirty years old end up playing adolescents again ”.

The question fans are asking now is whether Season 4 will still be there Maeve Wiley. The third season is over with his departure for America, but we do not know if he will return to resume his understanding with Otis thus transforming his goodbye into a goodbye or if his goodbye will be final.

And do you follow Sex Education? What do you expect from the fourth season? We are waiting for you in the comments!