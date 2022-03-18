Will the future of the industry be foldable?

Whether or not the future of the mobile industry is foldable, time will tell, but for now series like Star Trek: Picard are already using “futuristic” foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

The new series of Amazon Originals based on the universe star trek is now available on the service streaming multimedia from the Internet shopping giant, and with its premiere the first curiosities begin to appear of a Star Trek: Picard that will have brought a smile to the most Samsung fans.

Not in vain, in a plot set in the year 2401 such a futuristic smartphone is used like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, proving that indeed we all believe that the future of mobile is foldablealthough for now this type of smartphone is still considered only suitable for early birds.

The colleagues at 9to5Google told us about it, indicating that the scene in which it is used Samsung’s folding terminal can be seen in the second chapterin the hands of Doctor Agnes Jurati who uses it as a PADD -personal access display device- to restore communications between the main characters of the series.

It is a Galaxy Z Fold and it is also a second generation, and we know this for several reasons because in the first place no display of any notch on the screen, which eliminates the original Galaxy Fold already at a stroke. Not only that, and it is that the chapters were recorded at the beginning of 2021 while the Galaxy Z Fold3 was not presented until the end of the same year, and finally you can clearly see the characteristic fold in the center of the device screen.

Surely in 2041 these Galaxy Z Fold will be quite old-fashioned, but in Star Trek: Picard you will be able to see a Z Fold2 as a personal mobile device of Doctor Agnes Jurati.

We already know the techniques of product placement so popular in this modern marketing thing, but it certainly seems Curious that the producers of Star Trek: Picard haven’t been looking at some more futuristic device yet. such as rollers or even holographic ones, which we have not yet seen commercially, because between now and the year 2041 this is going to evolve very much insurance and placing an already available smartphone does not add up too much.

we will see then what devices are placed on the screen in the chapters that will take place in 2024Well, there this Galaxy Z Fold would have hit a lot more, which as you will now see has gone and too far into the future.

Be that as it may and to date, it is true that here is the forefront of the industry and these Galaxy Z are the most advanced phones that we can buy in our markets… Have you already tried any?

