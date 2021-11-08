will the Green Pass be mandatory?

Will it be mandatory to have the Green Pass to take part in a birthday party, as well as for weddings and communions?

After months of work and thanks above all to the respect of the rules by the citizens, Italy now has no problems and is totally white zone. It seems the old days are gone now, but carelessness is enough to bring everything down. For this, the Green Pass it is still mandatory today to enter places like the restaurant, where we go for a communion or a wedding.

The real problem arises, on private parties, such as a birthday or maybe a graduation party where you have not rented a club, but opted for a celebration at home. The Green Pass is now within everyone’s reach, so much so that it also becomes a gadget, but the possibility of having a friend or relative who does not have it, is always there. What happens in these cases?

Birthday party, is anyone without a Green Pass?

The complication arises from the fact that there is no current norm in this sense. We should go back to Guidelines for the resumption of economic and social activities of May 28, 2021. According to these rules to follow, the rules in force would be followed in case of ceremonies and similar events, therefore also for private parties. Obviously it also depends on where you want to celebrate. At home, it is the owner who pays attention to social distancing, but if a room were rented, things would change radically.

In fact, the structures are required by staff to check the green certificate, which is not up to the organizer of the event. Excluding the under 12 therefore, it is possible that you arrive at the place of the party without a Green Pass and you are forced to go home.

