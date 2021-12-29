Will the Halo series have the same timeline as video games?

There Halo series will debut in 2022, even if a precise date has not yet been provided, on Paramount +, a streaming platform that should soon be incorporated into the Sky offer in Italy. There are many questions that revolve around the series and among the hottest it is if the series will be set in the same timeline as the video games or if it will have its own. To reveal the mystery, the executive producer of Halo, Kiki Wolfkill.

A new timeline for the Halo series

The Halo series will be set in a different timeline than video games, as confirmed by Kiki Wolfkill, who addressed the canonicity of the series during a recent interview, which was shared with Halopedia’s Twitter account:

The upcoming Halo TV show now has its own canon status! It falls under something called the “Halo Silver Timeline”. According to @k_wolfkill, this was done to help protect both the Core Canon and the TV show’s story, letting each evolve to best suit the medium that they are on. pic.twitter.com/e3YAv5UDUm – Halopedia (@Halopedia) December 16, 2021

“We have a different context and perspective from some of the stories we have lived or read about in games. We refer to this as the ‘Halo Silver Timeline’ as a way to differentiate it from the main canon, to protect the main canon and protect the television story. We tried to make both evolve, without making them collide with each other. “

About the television series

The series will consist of 9 episodes and the first season will tell the war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant and if you want to watch the trailer read this article too!

Otto Bathurst, former director of various episodes of Black Mirror And Peaky Blinders, will direct a cast consisting of Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), Natascha McElhone (as Dr. Catherine), Bokeem Woodbine (soldier Soren-066) e Shabana Azmi (who will play Admiral Margaret Parangosky). But not only: Bentley Kalu will wear the clothes and armor of the Spartan Vannack-134, Natasha Culza it will be Spartan Riz-028 and finally Kate Kennedy will be Spartan Kai-125, in addition to Yerin Ha in the role of a mysterious character named Quan Ah.

The series will be produced by Showtime in collaboration with 343 Industries And Amblin Entertainment. Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce on behalf of Amblin along with Steven Kane, manufacturer of Starship Troopers And Kyle Killen (Awake), as well as five executive producers who will represent One Big Picture, Chapter 11 and 343 Industries.

