Will the National Classic between Club América and Chivas be behind closed doors?

This morning the president of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriolaannounced that after having suspended the rest of the matches on Day 9, measures would also be taken so that the supporters no longer entered the stadiums and violent acts could take place, such as the one that happened this Saturday at the Corregidora Stadiumso the America club he would have to abide by the rules for the next duel.

On Saturday, March 12, the Eagles will play the National Classic against the goats, but according to the events the azulcrema bar will not have access to the Akron Stadium. However, it is still necessary to know what will happen to the other fans, since apparently there is a proposal that the following duels be behind closed doors.

When will the resolution be known?

Next Tuesday, March 8, a meeting of owners will be held in which Emilio Azcarraga will be present and it will be determined if the meeting will be held without an audience, since according to our collaborator Jonathan Pena, it would be one of the most viable options due to what is still being investigated in order to continue.

In this way, it will be known if the fans will be able to enter for this duel, since according to the decision-making process, at least in Concacaf It is taken as a measure that the duels played in Mexico would be carried out in this way to avoid any incidents. And this being a Classic has complicated dyes that could worsen the situation of national soccer.