Will the NBA sanction him? Draymond Green spoke about his controversial expulsion with Warriors in the Playoffs

After being ejected in Game 1 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies for the 2022 Playoffs semifinals, Draymond Green spoke about his controversial expulsion from the NBA.

The note of color and with a strong tone in Golden State Warriors win against Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 for the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs gave a controversial expulsion to Dramond Green. the star of the NBA did not hesitate to react and revolutionize the world of the league in social networks.

The Warriors came out ahead despite Green’s ejection late in the second quarter after a controversial foul on Brandon Clarke. Golden State beat Grizzlies 117-116 and Green has something to say.

One of the first to react to Green’s ejection at Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies of Playoffs 2022 was Stephen Curry, who during the game had an unmissable reaction that he complemented with some forceful words at the end of the game.

And what about the opinion of Steve Kerr. With victory in his pocket, the Warriors coach even had a smile when asked what he said to Stephen Curry and the other Golden State players about Draymond Green’s ejection. The only thing missing was for the main character of this story to speak and, as he referred to the decisions of the referees, an economic sanction by the NBA.

Draymond Green spoke about his controversial expulsion with Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

“I actually tried to hold it. In fact, I’m dumb enough to think I wasn’t going to get a 1 flagrant foul (…) The Playoffs are tougher and not as smooth as the regular season. You can push and hit some more. I think tonight was a reputation thing. It was a hard foul. I’m not sure that play fits into the definition of what is the criteria of flagrant foul 2 “, Draymond Green said about the expulsion in the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs on his podcast ‘The Draymond Green Show’, of ‘The Sports Volume’.