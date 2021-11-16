Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia be like this?

First hypotheses on the appearance of the new one Alfa Romeo Giulia. The future generation of the segment D sedan has just been confirmed by the number one of Alfa Romeo, the chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Learned, which in recent days has silenced the rumors that this model would not have been renewed due to the weak sales that have always been recorded by this car that we remember came on the market in 2016 with great hopes and expectations from the managers of the then group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Here’s how the look of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia could change with the next generation

However, the new CEO of the Alfa car manufacturer added that the only way to save this car will be to turn it into a fully electric car. This obviously will also have repercussions on the aesthetics of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia which in fact will have to find space for the batteries and will have to find aerodynamic solutions in order not to lose in sportiness and performance.

In any case, Imparato wanted to reassure everyone by saying that the car will continue to have the characteristics that have so far characterized its presence on the market and therefore the DNA and the tradition of the historic Milanese brand will certainly be respected.

About the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the latest leaked news have unleashed enthusiasts and professionals who have started to think about what the new generation of segment D sedan in 2027, the year in which presumably the model will be launched on the market by the Alfa company. Here we propose one of the many renders that appeared immediately after the statements by Imparato and which show how the car could change compared to today.

Still on the subject of new Alfa Romeo Giulia it is also said that the car will be a little longer than the current model to allow the Biscione technicians to better distribute the weight of the batteries that will characterize the new generation of Alfa Romeo’s car. This will be born on the STLA Large platform which as we know will guarantee an overall autonomy of about 800 km and powers ranging from a minimum of 250 horsepower to a maximum of 700 horsepower, depending on whether they are single or double engine versions.

As far as prices are concerned, it is still difficult to make predictions at the moment. Someone assumes a starting price around 55 thousand euros but obviously at the moment it is very premature to say what will happen with a car that should land in dealerships around mid-2027.

Certainly also for this model like Alfa Romeo Brenner and of the other future vehicles of the Biscione, at the beginning of 2022, when the Stellantis group will reveal its new business plan, new details will emerge.

We will of course update you as soon as we have more information on this vehicle from the Milanese car manufacturer that is still destined for a long time to talk about enthusiasts and professionals in the world of engines as anticipated by the CEO Imparato in recent days.