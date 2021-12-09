Will the new iPhone 14 Pro have the display with the hole for the selfie cam? Will they say goodbye to the notch?

The new iPhone 14 Pro arriving at the end of next year will integrate the hole on the display instead of the notch. This was reported by the Korean website The Elec, according to which the new iPhone 14 Pro from 6.1 “and from 6.7” will integrate an updated display, eliminating the notch, that is the bezel that has characterized this product for years, and implementing the hole in the upper and central part of the display in its place, maximizing the width of the screen. The hole in the display instead of the notch will allow Apple to increase the usable space on the screen, while also integrating a front camera and Face ID technology that will probably be placed below the display.

No more notches for 2022 iPhones

So how will the new iPhones of 2022 become? The new standard iPhone 14 (not Pro), with 6.1 “and 6.7” displays according to the Korean site will continue to have the notch and Apple would therefore intend to offer the punch hole only on top of the range devices. In fact, Cupertino would like to eliminate the iPhone mini from the lineup, that is the smallest device with a 5.4 “display, offering 6.1” and 6.7 “variants as basic devices, whether they are Pro or normal.

The South Korean site still reports that Apple would have chosen LTPO OLED display for the iPhone 14 Pro, offering native support for variable refresh up to 120Hz, which is the technology already exploited with the iPhone 13 Pro and which saves battery in some situations. In this case, Apple relies on Samsung for the displays of the iPhone 13 Pro but in the future it is not certain that it can change its directions by choosing LG Display for the screens with the hole of the hypothetical iPhone 14 Pro.

It is not the first time that rumors have circulated about Apple and the desire to adopt a solution with a hole for the front cam on the display, using an ad hoc glass cover to open a very small hole in the upper part of the display. In this case also the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported in the past as very probable the adoption of this solution for future iPhones and therefore who knows that the next iPhone 14 Pro may really have this aspect.