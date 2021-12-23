Will the new James Webb telescope find a second Earth?

In addition to the first contact with alien life forms, there is another powerful myth that has always fascinated science and science fiction: it is the concept of Planet B. The idea is to one day find a second Earth, a habitable and luxuriant exoplanet like ours, full of usable resources, animals and plants, water, mountains and so on.

As you can imagine this idea of ​​the planet comes out directly from our heads and is strongly linked to our mental projection of salvation, an uncontaminated place where to start over, where (Western) man has not destroyed the environment, where there is space and beauty for everyone and where our problems are not there.

24K-ProductionGetty Images

Science fiction has long explored this myth, sometimes even in a clumsy way. If you think about it all the habitable planets in Star Trek (classic series) look like California, but that’s only because there was no budget and they just walked out of the studio, got a car and went somewhere around Los Angeles. The same thing for Star Gate SG1, every planet visited by the protagonists looks, strangely, Canada.

Now with the launch of the new James Webb Telescope into space this hope is being reborn. This space telescope will ideally take the place of Hubble, in the sense that it belongs to a new generation of very powerful astronomical instruments. But will we really be able to find a second Earth with the James Webb?

In reality, as usual, what we think scientists do and what they really do are two ideas that never match. Our idea of ​​looking for exoplanets is very simple and quite a lot idealized. Like pointing the telescope far away and finally seeing these worlds. It is not so. We must accept the fact that everything around us is very far away and that exoplanets do not emit their own light, but reflect that of the stars and therefore the methods for recording them are a bit more complex. Yet with the James Webb we will be able to collect more data and a greater amount of frequencies. This does not mean that we will know if there is life, but our description of those faraway worlds will be slightly better.

Always remember that so far we have more or less identified 5,000 exoplanets and there are billions of them out there and many of them will remain unknown to us forever. (So ​​in the meantime, let’s keep this Planet A close).

