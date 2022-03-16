Will the new wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe affect the US?

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher spoke with 9NEWS about the recent surge in COVID cases in Europe and what that means for the United States.

COLORADO, USA — Natural immunity is likely contributing to the drop in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, according to a medical expert who advises residents to remain vigilant as immunity tends to wane over time.

A recent spike in COVID cases in Europe and China comes as no surprise to Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher of Breed Serviceswho warns this could happen within a month or two in Colorado.

“Now we have the advantage that this happened first in China, where places are closing, then it happened in Europe, where in Finland they had an 84% increase in cases in one week. So we’re looking at this,” Gonzalez-Fisher said.

Another downside that could impact the state is the arrival of spring break, he said.

“This natural immunity that some people have is starting to wane now, and the sad thing is that it comes at the same time that many people are having their spring break,” González-Fisher said.

With the combination of increased interactions over spring break, the end of mask mandates and natural immunity waning, Colorado could see a spike in cases in April and May, he said.

Another important topic that González-Fisher and 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi played on this week’s segment was whether people should be vaccinated if they received a previous vaccine that was not approved by the FDA.

Gonzalez-Fisher said it would be ideal for people in the United States to get vaccinated with the FDA-approved vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. But he said the United States also approves the use of some World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccines such as Sinovac, Sinopharm, Novavax and AstraZeneca.

It recommended that people vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine receive a second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

González-Fisher said that Servicios de la Raza meets frequently with people who have been vaccinated in Mexico, Central and South America and some in Europe.

Many of those people received vaccines not approved by the WHO or the FDA, such as CanSino or Sputnik V, among others. For those people, he recommended starting over with all three doses.

Breed Servicesthe state’s largest nonprofit serving Latinos, continues to work to bring more resources and information about COVID-19 to Coloradans who are the hardest to reach.

They offer an extended hour clinic every Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm located at 3131 W. 14th Ave. in Denver. No appointment necessary.