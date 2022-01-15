Will the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 be like this? A video makes you dream

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most talked about titles of all time, although players have long been waiting to get their hands on the console version next-gen (indeed, current-gen to be honest).

Net of the PC version of the game, almost devoid of serious problems, the PS4 and Xbox One editions were instead gripped by bugs and glitches of various kinds.

In the last few weeks someone has decided to imagine the game in the next-gen, to which now another really surprising video is added that shows the CD Projekt title at its maximum technical possibilities.

As also reported by Wccftech, a new video in 4K published by Digital Dreams shows the game running with the draw distance increased by 10 times compared to the vanilla version, in addition to other 50 mod.

While the increase in distance only affects NPCs and vehicles (but does lead to some visual problems), the Night City however, it appears decidedly magnificent as well as tremendously realistic.

Find the video from jaw to ground just below, in the dedicated player:

Obviously, it is not clear if the quality of the version for next-generation platforms will really be similar to what is seen in the video in question: the hope of the players is that get as close as possible.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this year, although a specific release date is currently missing.

The game’s modding community has in any case been quite active since the game’s release in December 2020, releasing mods that introduce a variety of improvements and even new features (such as a fully functional subway system).

But not only that: you have read that a player of Cyberpunk 2077 opened a mysterious door to Night City, but which hides another unexpected surprise?

Finally, in recent weeks a large number of players have decided to fill Steam with positive reviews for the CDPR title.