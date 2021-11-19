Will the padel stay? – The post

These days in Doha, Qatar, the Padel World Championships are taking place, a sport that for a couple of years has had a rapid and widespread diffusion also in Italy, partly coinciding with the pandemic. It derives from tennis, but is considered simpler, less tiring and is played in doubles. The court, smaller in size than tennis, has a net that separates it in half and is surrounded by walls that are part of the playing area. The ball can bounce off walls, but never directly, and cannot make more than one bounce on the ground.

At the World Cup in Qatar, men’s Italy was eliminated in the quarter-finals. The tournament – every two years, now in its 14th edition – will most likely be won by a Spanish-speaking national team as has been happening continuously since 1992, the year of the first edition: since then Spain and Argentina have always shared the first places, threatened only by Brazil , Portugal, Uruguay and Mexico.

Padel was born in one of those countries. Its story, which knows a bit of legend but is also confirmed by the federations, began in the courtyard of a house in Acapulco, Mexico, where Enrique Corcuera, a well-known local entrepreneur, lived. In the 1970s, Corcuera had a small playground that ended up against a wall, on which he and his guests enjoyed throwing and catching tennis balls. Over time, partly because the balls always ended up in the neighbor’s courtyard, partly to create something more definitive, on that space of twenty meters by ten Corcuera invented a game of his own.

Starting from what they were already doing, namely throwing a ball against a wall, he took inspiration from American paddle tennis – a game similar to tennis, but played with stiff rackets on smaller courts – and built two new four-meter walls behind the sides. courts of his small tennis court. From that field, in fact, started the history of padel which today in Italy is entering the daily life of many people.

The push for its global diffusion, at least in Latin countries, is due to the Spanish prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe, one of the friends who had played on the pitch designed by Corcuera. De Hohenlohe brought padel to Spain and then made it one of the attractions in the tourist area of ​​Marbella, which he himself contributed over the years to making it the current popular tourist destination.

It took about twenty years for the padel to arrive in Italy, between the late eighties and early nineties. In 1991 a group of amateurs who had known the discipline in the Latin countries where it was already established created an Italian federation, now part of the Federtennis. In the summer of 1991 the first Italian tournaments were held, and in the summer of 1994 in Lido di Savio, on the Romagna Riviera, the first field with crystal walls was built.

Padel has therefore existed in Italy for decades, but only recently has it come out of its niche as a sought-after and mostly holiday discipline. In the last three years the agonists have gone from about 7 thousand to the current 60 thousand. Since 2018, the president of the international federation has been an Italian, Luigi Carraro (son of Franco, former minister and mayor of Rome, long-time president of CONI and FIGC). In September Carraro said: “When I was elected president of the FIP in Italy, there were almost 750 fields, today we have over 3,600”.

The phase in which the padel is in Italy is such that no data or estimates are yet available on how many amateur players there are. However, approximately the number of fields is known, which from the latest data cited by Carraro have already risen to 4,295, with the majority (about 28 per cent) concentrated in Lazio – in particular in Rome and its surroundings – and then in Lombardy, which a few days ago hosted an international tournament in the covered square at the foot of the regional building in Milan.

For many, padel is becoming an alternative to soccer or tennis as a weekly physical activity. Compared to five-a-side football, which is usually played in teams of five, it requires fewer players and is therefore easier to organize. The risks of injuries are also lower, because the movements are more regular and there are no contrasts. Compared to singles tennis it is less technical and physically demanding. It is precisely in tennis that there is now fear of a drop in practitioners due to the “transfer” to padel, even if it is still early to give shape to these trends, which are still influenced by the effects of the pandemic.

However, it is believed that the pandemic has “helped” the recent popularity of the game in Italy. In fact, four people are enough to play it, who, moreover, remain far from each other during the games. These characteristics allowed the padel to resume earlier than other sports in the reopening period, and in this way it was discovered by many new players. In the same periods five-a-side football, which for years had been considered the most popular amateur team game in Italy, had struggled to restart due to its nature as a team sport.

The question of many is whether in the end the padel will remain, or if it will go out of fashion as it happened for squash, a discipline that had moments of considerable popularity between the eighties and nineties, but which is not practiced today. Gianni Milan, vice president of Federtennis, is quite sure: «It won’t be a meteor, it won’t happen like squash. As I see it, padel is a bit like tennis in the seventies, when there was a boom and we also saw fields in the parishes ».

So far the padel has not needed large marketing campaigns to spread, and this is considered the most reliable proof of the solidity of the movement, made precisely by agonists and amateurs who have known the discipline in a personal way.

Among these there are many footballers and former footballers, who at this moment are considered the major “testimonials” of the discipline. Some of them were among the first Italians to continuously play abroad, such as Demetrio Albertini and Gianluca Zambrotta, who met him while playing in Madrid and Barcelona in the early 2000s. It is no coincidence that Zambrotta opened the first fields in the province of Como, while Albertini is one of the three partners behind the padel center in Milan.

Albertini explained the involvement of so many players in the new discipline in this way: «I find many dynamics of football in the padel, including the occupation of the field. The sense of space with your partner. You never play alone, but move with him. And this in the ball is fundamental. It is the perfect sport for those who have worked as a professional ».