Will the Qatar GP be a demolition derby?

Formula 1 arrived in Qatar bringing with it the long queue of assessments and questions that emerged at the end of the Interlagos weekend. Five days after the conclusion of the Brazilian weekend, the cars are back on track, and at the end of the two free practice sessions that broke the ice with the Losail circuit, there were more confirmations than surprises. On this first day of testing, Mercedes reaffirmed its superiority in terms of yield on the straights, closing the FP2 session with Valtteri Bottas in front of everyone.

In the adjacent garage, Red Bull has reinterpreted a script seen several times, namely a weekend start with a well-balanced car that becomes less stable when the need to find top speed becomes evident. The RB16B defends itself well in the last sector, but on average it pays Mercedes a couple of tenths in both T1 and T2. But at the end of the day the least satisfied driver was Lewis Hamilton, who recovered seven tenths from Verstappen (leader in the FP1 session) and four from Bottas in the evening session.

“I’m not in place – said Lewis – and I feel I am still far from top performance. I will have some work to do tonight because the performance is not what I would like, luckily today we have completed a good number of laps, and I hope that the data analysis can help us to shed some light on what is needed ”.

Confirming a ‘bad’ day for Hamilton there is a very clear data: in the third sector of the track he was four tenths slower than Bottas.

Obviously it is not the first time that the world champion describes a bad Friday, and in most cases before Saturday morning the music was very different. And tomorrow is likely to play a crucial role in view of Sunday’s race. According to many drivers (and Verstappen and among them) the hangover from overtaking seen at Interlagos will be a distant memory in the 57 laps scheduled for Sunday. “The impression is that it will be much more difficult to follow an opponent”, referring to the loss of load, crucial in fast corners.

Qualifying risks having a much more important role than last weekend, and from this point of view there is a bit of apprehension in the Red Bull garage. “The soft tires didn’t work perfectly – commented Verstappen – but it’s also true that we finished our first day ever on this track, so we still have a lot of things to understand.”

Max, who finished his day ahead of Hamilton by 0 ”072, made up three tenths of a second from the leader Bottas and two from the surprise (not so unexpected) Gasly.

The spotlight on the Hamilton-Verstappen tandem overshadowed Bottas’ excellent start to the weekend, author of the fastest lap of the day and the most convincing race simulation. “I have never seen Valtteri so relaxed – commented Mercedes track operations manager Andrew Shovlin – he is doing a really good job for the team and we are very happy with it. I believe that once he planned his future with a long-term contract he found the serenity he was looking for ”.

Both at the end of the FP1 session and in the evening session Pierre Gasly occupied the second position, a great placement that on this occasion was also confirmed by the second AlphaTauri, with Yuki Tsunoda constantly in the top-10. There are those who whisper that Honda uses AlphaTauri riders on Fridays to evaluate a more thrusting mode of the power unit, but observing the onboards (especially the French one) the car still seems well balanced. The 5,380 meters of Losail have not been confirmed, at least today, to be highly selective, given that the first fourteen riders at the end of FP2 are contained in less than a second, but there are those who warn: let’s wait for tomorrow.

Track limits? The problem is the curbs!

While there are still many question marks on what the performance of the cars will be in qualifying and especially in the race (the strategy could also be two-stop) at the end of the first day of testing, the drivers realized that there is not much to joke about. with the Losail curbs. On the eve of the weekend, the FIA ​​had announced the presence of sensors in five corners of the circuit (4, 12, 13 and 14 and 16) but the laps ‘cut’ by the stewards were actually far fewer than expected.

This is because the riders were stopped by the curbs themselves, which caused a considerable amount of damage to those who decided to cut them. The bulletin, in addition to a series of fins and bargeboard pieces, sees a front wing for Hamilton, Verstappen and Norris, a bottom for Giovinazzi and even the body for Mazepin, a damage that prevented the Haas driver from be on track in the FP2 session.

Before the second free practice session, the race direction left the riders the freedom to climb the curbs, as long as they always remain in contact with at least one wheel with the purple part painted on the outside of the curves under observation. The ‘track limit’ topic will still be discussed in the drivers briefing, as the drivers’ points of view are not all aligned.