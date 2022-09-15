Will The Resident end with its sixth season? When are the new episodes released on streaming?

The series was renewed for a sixth season, however, after the tragic events of the fifth cycle, many wonder if the end is near.

The Resident finished a few weeks ago fifth season, which was the most emotional installment of all. Fox’s fiction lost one of its protagonists and thus changed much of the history of the characters.

Emily VanCamp left the series in the fifth season, so his character Nick Nevin It should have gone off the plot.

The farewell to the beloved character broke the hearts of fans of the series, after the nurse had an accident resulting in brain death, so her husband, Conrad (Matt Czuchry), decides to disconnect her.

After this, the series jumped 3 years in time where the protagonists are living new stages in their lives.

Despite the fact that the series was renewed for a new season, many fans wonder if they are on the eve of saying goodbye to fiction forever.

Will The Resident end with its sixth season?

In conversation with TVLine, series co-creator Amy Holden Jones discussed the future of the series.

“I saw ER when it was up and running years ago, and I never found it to age. They changed characters, new doctors came in, some left without whom we thought we couldn’t live, just as it has happened to us. It reinvented itself over and over and over and stayed fresh. [The Resident] It has that potential.”

She also emphasizes that despite the fact that she would like the series to last for many seasons, that decision does not depend on her but on the chain. “Ratings are incredibly stable. We have a very core audience that just loves us, and if we have the opportunity, I am sure that we will continue to grow. He has the potential to go on and on, but if he will be given that chance, I don’t know.”