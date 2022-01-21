Will The Rock be at the Royal Rumble?

The Rock has been expected by WWE fans for some time now, also because there doesn’t seem to be anyone able to beat Roman Reigns and surely The Rock could build something special also for the family bond between the two.

After the great anticipation of the legend at the Survivor Series, which obviously did not show up despite the anniversary of the debut and the constant clues left by the company, now at every premium live event, formerly pay-per-view, everyone is expecting his return.

Obviously with the approach of the Royal Rumble, which also brings with it the factor of surprise, it is not excluded that the current Hollywood actor may also make an appearance, if not in the match, to disturb Reigns and Rollins in theirs.

All impossible?

Ringside News has decided to update us on this situation: “We were told by a tenured member of the creative team that ‘Rock was never programmed at all’ for the Royal Rumble. The company made every Royal Rumble plan without even considering The Rock for a role.

Since it is well known that Jumanji’s star is busy, “Rock was never even once discussed for a chance to appear.” That hasn’t changed and won’t change, so dismiss all rumors of any consideration for The Rock on January 29th. “

Ringside News also exclusively reported that WWE never planned The Rock vs Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39: “Dwayne Johnson is a very busy man, and WWE will pick him up when he’s available. That availability won’t open anytime soon. Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE eventually for, at least, one appearance. He might even struggle again, but it will take a lot of softening. “

So let’s say anything can always happen but the site invites fans not to pin their hopes too much on a return of The Rock to the Royal Rumble.