Will The Rock star in the film based on the FPS saga?

As everyone knows by now the house of call of Duty, Activision Blizzard was purchased for a record amount of almost 70 billion by Microsoft, and with it also the very famous FPS franchise that has led players over the years to visit the most disparate war locations, from historical ones such as World War II , passing through modern settings up to dystopian futures where weapons are more and more advanced death machines.

Now, according to a new report from Giant Freakin Robot, it would appear that the famous actor and Wrestler Dwayne Johnson, more commonly known as “The Rock”, has been involved in a film project focusing on the Call of Duty franchise, yes, you got it right, according to the report the well-known shooter will have its own film adaptation with a character of relevance in the world of action films such as the aforementioned The Rock.

At the moment it is not yet clear what will actually be his part within the cast, if he will be the protagonist, a villain or will have any other role within the film, in fact a few days ago, the actor had let the news slip that he was involved in a huge project e “Badass” based on the world of video games, and that the announcement would come in the course of 2022. Obviously the actor could not specify the title of the video game from which the film will take inspiration, but the fans have already begun to wander with the imagination, also passing to see it as Kratos in a possible God of War film adaptation.

At the moment nothing is known about the plot or on which game of the Call of Duty franchise will be adapted given the great diversity of the titles in terms of settings and stories told, or even if it will be an original story created specifically for the big screen. What the report gives for sure is that the Call of Duty movie will do is that Dwayne Johnson will be a part of it.

Obviously like any rumor we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt, as an official press release is missing, which also according to the actor’s words will be in the course of this 2022.

Recently The Rock was awarded as “the nicest person in the world”.

And what do you think, would you like to see a Call of Duty movie with The Rock? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Source: Giant Freakin Robot