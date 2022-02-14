Will the SPD (finally) be able to get rid of it? – Corriere.it

Since no longer Chancellor, the noble father of German Social Democracy has worked as a lobbyist for his friend Putin’s Russian oil giant. In the Ukrainian crisis, he only speaks out against Kiev. Will the party be able to isolate him?

When you leave the chancery in 2005, Gerhard Schrder he also came to take his leave of the foreign media. To a colleague who asked him how he intended to occupy his days in the future, he replied candidly: I will try to make money.

Schrder kept his word. In over sixteen years, it has become one of the highest paid lobbyists in the world. With the not insignificant detail that the former chancellor has only one customer: the Russian energy industry

which, like everything in the Federation, is headed by Vladimir Putin. Schrder is part of the Boards of Directors of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, of the oil giant Rosneft and from June will make the big leap in that of Gazprom, gas monopolist, pillar of the economy and central instrument of power in the Kremlin. Moreover, with Vladimir Vladimirovic the former German chancellor boasts one strong friendship, totally reciprocated. Regularly and unfailingly ready to defend Moscow’s arguments since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, at 77, Schrder still has a big influence on the Spd, which in him has always celebrated the winner of Helmut Kohl, the hero of the two electoral victories in 1998 and 2002, the chancellor who kept Germany out of the war in Iraq. In the years of his not always clear business with Russia and his own embarrassing official defenses of Putin, whom he once called a flawless Democrathave ended up making it a factor of serious disturbance for social democracy.

Now, with the Ukrainian crisis, Schrder became a danger: for the Social Democrats, for the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and according to some even for the country. While the West tries with all its might to avert an armed action against Kiev, Schrder in fact not only always and only criticizes the Ukrainian government, but above all works across the board to save the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the mother of all sanctions Westerners in case Putin invades Ukraine. The problem is that Schrder is not only not completely isolated in the SPD, but also intercepts the prevailing mood of the Germans: more than 50% in fact in favor of the completion of Nord Stream 2 whatever happens in Ukraine, 46% ask for a policy of proximity to Russia and even 75% opposed to sending weapons to Kiev. Within the party, the former chancellor can count above all on the support of Manuela Schwesig, powerful premier of Mecklenburg, the Land where the pipeline pipes land.

For Olaf Scholz the former chancellor a loose cannon. While visiting Washington, in an interview with the Cnn, he even needed to point out: Schrder does not speak for the government. I am now the chancellor. For this reason, the party is raising more and more voices in favor of a definitive distance from the former chancellor. In 1999, at the height of the slush fund scandal, Helmut Kohl too had become an embarrassment for the CDU. It took an article by a certain Angela Merkel for the old chancellor to be put on the index. Who will have the courage to imitate that example in the SPD, emancipating it from Gerhard Schrder? Hopes are pinned on the new president Lars Klingbeil. After all, he too, as Merkel was of Kohl, a creature of the former chancellor for whom he also worked.

