will the “two-thirds of game removed” return somehow? – Multiplayer.it

Halo Infinite it’s an immense game already like this, so it’s hard to think about what should have been in the initial projects of 343 Industries, if that’s true, as reported by Jason Schreier in a new article on Bloomberg, which the developers have practically cut off two thirds of the game original in order to be able to keep up with the times and be able to get to the bottom of a project that had already lasted for more than five years. Above all, the idea that there is, or that there has been at least in one phase of processing, an even wider scaffolding, suggests that this could still be recovered, given that Halo Infinite is seen as a platform-game, destined to last for years also thanks to its multiplayer, therefore also open to further extensions given its particular setting that lends itself to extensions also in terms of map design: a huge broken ring that could open up to further areas to explore.

On the other hand, even without digging into Zeta Halo lore, the traces of that colossal vision remain clearly visible even in the older promotional materials of Halo Infinite: the initial trailer of 2018, now considered as a “concept trailer”, showed very different scenarios and more varied elements compared to the compactness that characterizes the setting and the gaming experience of the final version.

Likewise, several previously released artworks show different biomes: glacial landscapes, swamps, lush forests and in general different environments with a high mountain look with attached conifers that characterize the main biome in the game. From this comes the hope that this variety of areas can be recovered with future expansions of Halo Infinite, even if this is decidedly doubtful, also considering the way in which the series has always been structured over the years.

Halo has practically never had Story DLC previously, with the Campaign that has always remained a constant and irremovable element in the face of the various evolutions applied instead to the multiplayer sections and this makes the idea of ​​adding progressives to the story unlikely. However, it is also an atypical chapter, intended to be a long-term platform and this structure could also be reflected in single player (or cooperative multiplayer) as well as in standard multiplayer as usually happens.

Halo Infinite: Some artworks show distinct variations of the setting

Considering the modular structure of Halo Infinite, it is possible that the game will proceed for progressive additions rather than through standard chapters, perhaps passing exclusively to the next gen from the next introductions and with further evolutions in the technical field, thus being able to recover even those elements in the “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” style that seemed to emerge from the first plans of 343 Industries .

On the other hand, it is also true that Halo Infinite is already a truly huge game and the initial project could simply have been too dispersed to be feasible. Beyond sensible criticisms or various trifles, there are not many games capable of offer a complete package of the genre: a large and functioning campaign without major problems on platforms belonging to two different generations, together with a multiplayer that places itself at the top of the results achieved by the series as well as by the entire genre, as regards the latter period. Thinking about this, however, we note how the six abundant years spent in development find effective confirmation in what we are facing today, also considering the time necessary to assimilate the new engine, regardless of the presence of different biomes or not. At the same time, it is reasonable to hope that such a work will be further enriched over time also on the single player front, so let’s keep this hope alive.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.