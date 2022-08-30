Will the undocumented be able to obtain a Real ID? We delve into a recently approved legal modification

As of a legal modification, the procedure for acquiring identification is now simpler. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) no longer asks for proof of one of the documents that were essential to process the ID.

Now it’s easier to get a Real ID in the state of California. On the subject today Cuban Directory comments so that you are well informed.

Residents of this state are no longer required to present a social security card or W-2 form. Until a few days ago, this was requested to verify that the social security number was valid.

Now, this indication changed radically after the Real ID Modernization Act was approved at the federal level.

eye! This does not mean that it is not necessary to have a social security to obtain the ID. On the contrary, they should only have the valid number.

What is a United States REAL ID and why is it so important?

A Real ID is a driver’s license or identification card that also serves as a form of identification accepted by the United States federal government. Surely you know what it is. Real Id cards are marked with a golden bear and a star.

How can I get a Real ID?

To apply for a Real Id card, you must submit documentation that includes your date of birth and your real full name, among other documents that prove your identity and your California address. Provide the Social Security number on the Real Id application (exceptions may apply).

When does the Real ID Law go into effect?

In May 2023, the Real ID law will come into effect. In this way, the period was extended for 19 months so that more Californians can carry out the relevant procedures.

Starting on the 3rd of that month, the Department of Homeland Security will ask for the Real ID of all people who take domestic flights. The same will happen when entering high-security federal institutions and military bases.

If after that date you still do not have the card, for different reasons, you have the option of presenting your valid passport.

Homeland Security clarifies that Real ID is not required to drive, vote, or apply for tax benefits. Nor, to serve on a jury.

There are slight differences between the Real ID and the driver’s license. The first has a golden bear and a white star in the upper right corner. Meanwhile, the driver’s license has the text in the same place: “Federal limits apply.”