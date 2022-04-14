Will the video game industry ever come to grips with its carbon footprint?

When a company tries to reduce its carbon footprint, how far should it cast the net? Are you responsible for your customers’ choices? What if you sell something that doesn’t have any carbon footprint, until the moment it’s used?

For some businesses, flush with cash, the answer is pretty easy. Microsoft, for example, has committed to becoming carbon negative by 2030 and ultimately removing all the carbon it has ever emitted from the environment by 2050.

In that accounting, it even accepts the cost of later use of its products: If you’ve powered an Xbox with a diesel generator or charged a Zune with coal power, Microsoft will offset those emissions.

But for others, the decisions are more complicated. The video game industry, somehow, faces the purest dilemma of this question. Since video games make an entertainment product, it exists almost entirely in software and can, depending on decisions made by the developer, use as much electricity as boiling a kettle or as little as turning on a wristwatch. So what does it mean to be a weather-conscious game developer?

This past weekend, the WASD event in London seemed to provide an answer on the subject. Tamara Alliot, CEO of video game developer Nerial, and a former sustainability manager before moving into the video game industry, points out that there are many ways a developer can lower their carbon footprint before they even have to pay attention to more complicated philosophical points.

The impact of playing video games is one of the impacts of the industry, but it is not the only one. I think we need to recognize that there is a video game supply chain and a hardware life cycle. The lifespan of the hardware, energy, and materials used to make the computers themselves: that’s something everyone needs to take some responsibility for. Tamara Alliot, CEO of video game developer Nerial.

In traditional carbon accounting, the biggest expense for a small independent studio like Alliot’s is probably travel, according to Graeme Struthers, co-founder of publisher Devolver, which will publish Nerial’s next Card Shark.

A lot of companies will go through the process of trying to reduce their emissions and find that because they’re suddenly largely remote, they can’t, and shouldn’t, walk into any employee’s life and say ‘you’ve got to put on a sweater! ! You have to turn down the heat! And for that reason, traveling to events like [WASD] is the biggest piece of the puzzle. Graeme Struthers, co-founder of Devolver Publishing.

Big fish, little fish, cardboard box

Some developers have made major changes to areas under their control. Sports Interactive, the developer of Football Manager, decided two years ago to be the change the world wants to see and stopped shipping the game in plastic boxes altogether.

We are replacing the plastic box typically used throughout the industry with a reinforced, drop-down cardboard sleeve made from 100% recycled fibers. We changed the printing on the packaging to vegetable and water-based ink with a recycled paper manual inside and managed to get a recyclable shrink wrap to wrap the packaging and keep it safe on your travels. Miles Jacobson, CEO of Sports Interactive.

Others have taken the approach from the culture industry as the impact of video games is likely to be considerable in the minds of their consumers and far outweighs any efficiency adjustments to office space.

At the event, Tomas Rawlings of Bristol-based Auroch Digital pointed out that as game developers, what you can do is work, with everyone else, to create an environment where change feels inevitable; where change feels like it’s something that should happen. This compares with the change they hoped to bring about with changing attitudes towards driving under the influence of alcohol in a previous generation.

Despite these options, while the event was taking place, the reality was that few people had thought about the question in the terms in which it was being formulated.

The back end of the immersive math felt crude: a top-of-the-line gaming PC, running a new game at the highest possible graphical fidelity, will consume around 1kW of power; about the same as a teapot. (That’s not counting the electricity required by the monitor, and not even mentioning the difficulties of estimating the power consumption of the multiplayer components.) By contrast, a Nintendo Switch consumes only 10W, about the same as a dim light bulb, while playing a game like Breath of the Wild.

Actually, it’s about ethics in video game production.

Talking about ethics and obligations in climate action is always difficult, and even more so when talking about a leisure activity that, honestly, no one have why do. But you can’t think of many other activities where the carbon footprint can be deferred a hundredfold with so little practical difference to the user.

If you play normally, the disclosure of this energy saving will probably make little difference to you. Unless you live a very, very strange life, the electricity used by your favorite video game machine is a tiny fraction of your personal footprint. (And if you live that weird life, then honestly, your decision to become a closeted vegan who sits in a tiny house heated exclusively by exhaust from your massive video game rig is probably ethically commendable.)

But if you play frequently, it’s unlikely that the difference can be easily ignored. Take Elden Ring, the current star of the zeitgeist, for example. According to analysis site SteamSpy, the PC version has between 10 and 20 million owners, with an average total play time of 77 hours, consuming approximately 500 W per player.

That means that the game has consumed, in its first six weeks on sale, between 385 GWh and 770 GWh of electricity. Only in the PC version: It is also available on Xbox and PlayStation. For comparison, in the same period, Hornsea One, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, can generate 1,200 GWh of electricity, if the wind is blowing correctly all the time.

What decisions could the developers have made to reduce that power consumption? Could they have locked down the game’s frame rate or limited the resolutions at which it can be played? Could they even have changed the entire visual style of the game?

Such changes may seem drastic, but even a small change, one that reduces the game’s power consumption by a single percentage point, would almost certainly outweigh any conventional savings the studio could make if it eliminated all staff flights and switched to power entirely. renewable for heating its offices and shipped its games in cardboard boxes.

There would also be more benefits besides the direct ones. A self-imposed moratorium on increasingly compute-intensive games would have the effect of extending the lifespan of gaming hardware, reducing emissions built into every console and graphics card sold. It would reduce development costs for everyone, freeing up the thousands of people who spend their professional lives perfectly simulating horses and modeling rocks and trees.