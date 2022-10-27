Entertainment

Will there be a female spin-off of Fast and Furious? This is the opinion of the head of Universal Pictures

Photo of James James20 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James20 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hit-Girl actress wants PlayStation to revive the PSP

1 min ago

‘I’d rather die than wear a label that isn’t mine’: Illan shares suicidal thoughts and worries everyone

2 mins ago

Halloween 2022: vampire series to watch

13 mins ago

After six years of absence, singer Rihanna returns with the title “Lift me Up”, taken from the soundtrack of the film “Black Panther 2” – VIDEO

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button