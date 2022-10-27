Will there be a female spin-off of Fast and Furious? This is the opinion of the head of Universal Pictures

Whether we like it or not, the franchise Fast and furious It is one of the most successful today. The story of Toretto, his “his family” and the tuned cars has fascinated audiences for more than two decades, and for many, the time has come to expand the saga beyond its male characters. For years the possibility of carrying out some spin off of Fast and furious starring exclusively women. And if “The Rock” already had his with Jason Statham, this idea doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

If you are one of those who would pay to see a group of women driving the fastest cars in the world, you will be delighted to know that you are not alone. Donna Langley, head of Universal Pictures and one of the most respected women in the industry, was asked about what’s next for the franchise (via Business Insider):

“I would love to see a Fast and furious feminine. And also Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise. And now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible list. I’d love to see us do one Fast and furious female”.

Who would you like to see in a spin off feminine of Fast and furious?

Recall that, at present, the female cast of the franchise includes Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster. If we add the women of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, then we would also have Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby and Eiza González. Would they pay to see them in spectacular missions aboard a vehicle or would they prefer that the spin off will it start from scratch with other characters?

During the promotion of the ninth installment of the saga in 2021, Brewster was questioned about the possibility of having a large ensemble of women in front of a tape. These were her words (via) her:

“It would be incredible. I’ve heard those rumours. I think that would be wonderful. Think of all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who would be amazing to work with. So let’s cross our fingers.”

Currently, fast and furious 10 It is in post-production process. The premiere is planned for May 2023, and it will be the penultimate installment of the saga. In addition to Brie Larson, the film will feature the addition of Jason Momoa as the main villain.