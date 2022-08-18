Will there be a Jurassic World and Fast and Furious crossover? I Cinema PREMIERE

Despite the immense success of the franchise, Jurassic World It has come to an end, at least for now. Domain, the latest installment of the saga became a success like its predecessors. That’s why it’s strange that Universal let one of his biggest blockbuster stories die. So far it is not known if the dinosaurs will return with another trilogy, but there is an idea (pretty crazy, by the way) about their future: mixing them with Vin Diesel’s tuned cars and his “family”. Would they pay to see a crossover of Jurassic World Y Fast and furious?

The extravagant idea was unveiled a few years ago. Fast and furious Y Jurassic World They are two of Universal’s most successful brands, so combined they could be a real success at the box office. For the launch in physical formats of Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow was asked if it would be possible to see the dinosaurs chasing Toretto or destroying Michelle Rodriguez’s vehicles. This answered (via):

“Of course I’m not interested. I believe that I am the most serious creator that exists of the films of jurassic-park. I think that if one went in to look at them (at the dinosaurs)… look at them ironically instead of seriously, it would not be the right place to go. That idea is so new. It wasn’t allowed when I was a kid, you couldn’t do it like when you play with toys, you crush them. Now it’s like, “well, whatever the company owns, they can use it,” he explained.

However, he clarified that there is a franchise (also from Universal) with which a crossover of Jurassic World would also work. Although of course, both ideas sound equally extravagant.

“I guess it could be Bourne, because that’s… Well, I feel like him running from the dinosaurs would be more effective. But in this last one (Dominion) we did something very similar in that sense.”

The idea of crossover with Fast and furious it’s something some fans have dreamed of for years. The first to speak publicly on the subject was Justin Lin, director of fast and furious 9who stated the following (via):

“Well, I’ve never said never to anything. And part of our philosophy is to never pigeonhole ourselves. That’s all I’ll say.”

Even Michelle Rodriguez thought the idea wasn’t that far fetched and might be possible, especially since Universal owns both franchises:

“Once you reach a certain point, there is nowhere else to go but to cross the marks. It’s what big corporations do when things get too big, right? Usually the brands that are trying to unite are in different studies. But this is under the same umbrella. I don’t know. Just say. Works.”

At this point, Colin Trevorrow wants to move away from franchises and return to making low-budget movies. The reason? He doesn’t want to have a legion of fans behind him (via).

“I’m ready to tell stories in a way that doesn’t hold people’s childhoods in my hands. Because I am one of them, I understand. It’s a touchy subject to work with, the way we watched a movie like jurassic-park when we were nine years old.”

Jurassic World: Dominion It is now available to buy and rent on digital platforms. But the most important question is: what would a crossover with Fast and furious? Can you imagine Toretto taming dinosaurs?