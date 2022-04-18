Will there be a remake of ‘Mean Girls’ with Danna Paola and Belinda? This is what we know – El Financiero

Danna Paola Y Belinda, two of Mexican artists who have had international projection, are in the sights of a theater producer and businessman from the world of entertainment.

Is about Alexander Gou, who has produced more than 75 works on stage and whose career spans a quarter of a century.

Recently in an interview for various media, Alex Gou expressed that he would like to adapt the film Mean Girls (heavy girls in its translation in Mexico).

The film starring Lindsay Lohan Y Rachel McAdams It has become a ‘classic’ of comedy in the cinema and a cultural reference for millions of millennials who saw one of the funniest entanglements on the big screen at the box office.

Gou commented that if this project materializes, his casting bet would be focused on making a dumbbell with Danna Paola and Belinda.

The producer highlighted the good relationship he has with the interpreter of ‘Sodio’ and pointed out that, in addition to being friends, they have worked on various theatrical projects.

“Danna and I are very close friends (…) Danna was with me in Today I can not get up, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career, ”she commented.

Alex did not miss the opportunity to mention the plans that he would like to make with both actresses if he reached a first agreement.

“If something happens with her and Belinda, I want to do Mean Girls. If it happens, later invite them to do Lies. I do not know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated, “he concluded.

But… ‘Beli’ is in Madrid

A few weeks ago, Belinda gave an interview to a Spanish media outlet in which she said that she was happy to “return home” because she, in addition to being Mexican, was also Spanish, by maternal heritage.

This statement aroused disagreement in some fans who in social networks ‘questioned’ the position of the singer of ‘The dance of the toad’, since for more than two decades Belinda has developed her artistic career in Mexican territory.