Oscar winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) can’t go wrong, can she? Well, that’s up for debate lately, as Viola’s portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime biopic The First Lady is being criticized from left and right. And while Viola’s performance has undoubtedly garnered the most attention, the highly anticipated show, which aired on April 17, 2022, follows the lives of three former first ladies during their time in the White House: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. .

The series is described as “a revealing recast of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” Leading the historical recount are Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). “The First Lady has to be a special kind of woman,” says Betty Ford played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the series trailer, setting the stage for a glimpse into the immense pressures placed on first ladies in three different eras in America.

Created by Aaron Cooley, the series also stars OT Fagbenle (WeCrashed) as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland (24) as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as Gerald R. Ford, and Dakota Fanning (War Of The World’s). ) as Susan Ford. With a sour Rotten Tomatoes score of 41 percent, we can’t help but wonder, will the First Lady live to see a second term?

Source: Showtime Will there be a second season of Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’?

Season 1 of The First Lady has just started, but this series will need a big campaign to get re-elected. As of now, The First Lady has not been renewed for a second season nor has it been cancelled.

And while the series’ future is up in the air, showrunner Cathy Schulman and director/executive producer Susanne Bier had an interesting answer to a reporter’s question on a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association press tour. according to Variety.

The question was about a future season that delves into former first lady Melania Trump’s time in the White House. No matter where she stands on the political spectrum, that’s a wildly entertaining story to potentially bring to the small screen. “Look, I think the show could use a fun season, so let’s talk about that,” Susanne Bier replied with a giggle.

“I think the hope is that there will be future seasons and there will be an opportunity to have many, many more first ladies represented. So maybe not just four, but maybe 104,” said Gillian Anderson, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt, at the panel.

It’s unclear how many seasons The First Lady will run, but Susanne Bier knows she wants to focus on three first ladies per season.

“Three is a great number for a season because you can make deep contrasts, but it’s also incredibly interesting how the three ladies mirror each other,” she explained. “So whatever three ladies are going to be next season, I still think three is the right way to go.”

Well, if they do a season that includes Melania Trump, we’re proposing that RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria play her. If you know it, you know it.

New episodes of The First Lady air Sundays at 9 pm EST on Showtime.

