Will there be a Serie A tournament in the United States during the World Cup?

AFP

Milan / 04.14.2022 21:30:20





The A series of Italian soccer put aside its plans to organize a tournament in USA during this year’s World Cup, two officials said Thursday.

qatar will host the World Cup from November 21 to December 18, which will force the main European leagues, such as the A seriesto take a long break during the domestic season.

According to plans presented in February, the A series wanted to organize a special tournament in Orlandowith the participation of the 20 clubs in the league, using players who had not been called up by their national teams in qatar.

In order to reinforce the teams whose ranks had been reduced by the calls of the national teams, the italian league explored the way to obtain authorizations for temporary loan agreements of players from other national competitions.

However, the attempt was unsuccessful, making it difficult for some teams to participate in the tournament. In addition, the financial outcome of the idea was uncertain, the sources said after an internal meeting of the A series in which the matter was dealt with on Thursday.

The Italian national team did not qualify for the Qatar World Cup.